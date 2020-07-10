GoPro HERO8 Black just got the best update of lockdown

It might not be quite what you were envisaging when you purchased the best action camera around, but the GoPro HERO8 Black has just had an update that turns it into a HD, wide-angle webcam; no extra third party accessories.

To get set up to use your GoPro as a webcam, all you need to do update it with the new beta firmware and install a GoPro Webcam desktop utility onto your computer et voilà, a 1080p high-definition, wide-angle webcam. Maybe it's time to start brushing your hair and shaving again after all.

It's available for mac OS users right now, and works with all your favourite virtual conferencing tools, including Zoom and Microsoft Teams. The GoPro HERO8 Black is currently discounted to just £279.99 at GoPro – which is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Browse the best deals in T3's Summer Savings roundup

Wondering which is the best GoPro? We can help

While the wide angle might not be that useful on your daily at-home team catchup, but if you're a fitness instructor currently teaching via Zoom, for example, it could be a real game-changer. A wide angle enables you to capture much more, even if your teaching area is relatively small – and all with GoPro's renowned hi-def picture quality.

If you don't currently own a GoPro, head to our guide to the best GoPro deals to find out where to pick one up on the cheap. Or if you just want something you can use while sat at your desk rather than on your bike/horse/boat, you'd be better off with our guide to the best webcam.

The firmware update is available today, and GoPro Webcam for desktop is currently available on Mac OS, with Windows support in development. The video above shows you exactly how to get set up, or check out the written instructions here.

"GoPro is bringing wide-angle awesomeness to webcam users," says GoPro founder Nicholas Woodman. “...Fitting the entire scene in your shot is now simple thanks to HERO8 Black’s wide field of view, and everything will look amazing thanks to GoPro’s legendary image quality.”

The new GoPro webcam setup works with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Discord and BlueJeans as well as Webex, Skype, Facebook Rooms, Facebook Messenger and Slack when accessed via the Chrome browser.