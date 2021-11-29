Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is half price for Cyber Monday at Best Buy

Now is the best time to buy the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) because the price just dropped to below $50 at Best Buy - that's a 50% discount. Don't take too long to decide though because this deal won't be around for much longer.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was $99.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy (save $50) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was $99.99, now $49.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is half price today at Best Buy which means you can now buy it for less than $50. With a 7-inch touchscreen, this smart display won't just tell you the answers to your questions but it will show you the responses too. You can control it by voice and gestures, and it can even track your sleep.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

If you already own Google smart home tech then you should definitely buy the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) because it's one of the best smart speakers you can buy.

This smart display has a 7-inch touchscreen which is big enough to use as a kitchen companion or as a bedroom smart speaker. You'll be able to see the answers to your questions, follow recipes and display a live stream from your compatible security cameras. If you own a Nest Thermostat, you can adjust the tempertaure at home as well.

When you aren't using it, the display will act as a smart photo frame and will cycle through your Google photos. At night the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) will even be able to track your sleep, sensing when you go to bed, when you wake up and how long you were able to sleep.