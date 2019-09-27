Xbox One just picked up yet another feature the Sony PS4 is missing

Microsoft has updated the Xbox One with support for Google Assistant. This means you can now control the console using your voice, from anywhere in the room. The only caveat: You'll need to use Google Assistant for Android or iOS or a device with Google Assistant on board (like a Google Home) to take advantage of the feature.

Aside from that, the rest is all rather basic. Just link Google Assistant to your Xbox One using these instructions, then you'll be able to mumble all sorts of commands Assistant's way – like telling it to turn up the volume, launch Gears 5, take a screenshot of what's on the screen (the best use, in our opinion) and turn off.

"Hey Google, play Gears 5 on Xbox."

"Hey Google, turn on Xbox."

"Hey Google, turn off Xbox."

"Hey Google, launch YouTube on Xbox."

"Hey Google, pause on Xbox."

"Hey Google, reboot Xbox."

"Hey Google, resume on Xbox."

"Hey Google, volume up on Xbox."

"Hey Google, switch over to Sky One on Xbox.

"Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox."

The feature is currently in public beta form, with it set to roll out to the masses through Xbox Dashboard in the coming months. Anyone wanting to try it out can do so from today, though. Microsoft has a full FAQ and setup instructions over on Reddit for anyone wanting to learn a bit more about how the integration works.

In a nutshell, it's much the same as you'd use Google Assistant to control any other smart device, such as a Nest Learning Thermostat. You even have the option to assign unique names to different consoles if you happen to have more than one in your household (or just want to make the experience a bit more personal).

Microsoft really thought of everything.