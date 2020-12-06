Gift guide: Xiaomi Mi 1S Electric Scooter is the perfect Christmas gift for eco-minded adventurers

Scooters aren’t just for kids this Christmas. Lots of grown-ups would love to get their hands on the Xiaomi Mi 1S Electric Scooter.

With a maximum speed of 15.5mph and a range of up to 30km, it’s an elegant solution to getting around in a world of the ‘new normal’. There’s just one problem – electric scooters can currently only be used on private roads (and with permission) in the UK, although that looks set to change one day.

But if the lucky recipient has a big garden, country estate or the capability to take one for a spin somewhere where it’s legal, they are lots of fun.

This one has a dual braking system, skid-resistant and shock-absorbing 8.5-inch pneumatic types, an LED display, three speed modes and brake lights. It can also be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth to show extra information.

Who's it for?

Big kids: This is as close as it gets for toy for grown-ups. Thrill-seekers will love hanging on and feeling the wind in their hair…as long as they can find somewhere to ride it.



Eco idealists: If your recipients have a green electricity supplier, an electric scooter makes a great green mode of transport. But again, only if they have a private route from A to B.



Landowners: If you are buying for the Lord or Lady who has everything (including their own estate) an electric scooter would be perfect for allowing them from getting around.

Age range:

The law in the UK lets people ride their own electric scooters on private land and on streets with a driving license if scooters are obtained through a share scheme. Those without a driving licence will be able to apply for a provisional license to use, making e-scooters suitable for over-16s.

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

A nice design: Featuring a sleek minimalist design, the 1S is made from aircraft-grade aluminium alloy and incorporates a new light system for greater safety. It also has an enhanced LED display that boasts speed, battery and distance data to make sure riders don’t run out of battery or juice.

App-compatible: The scooter connects to the Mi Home App via Bluetooth, enabling users to access a remote locking system, rider statistics and customise cruise control settings. The battery system also updates the app with the condition of the battery, to protect against overcharging, short-circuiting and overheating.

Speed: The scooter has a maximum speed of 15.5mph and a maximum range of 18.6miles (30km) making it perfect for adventures. It takes 5.5. hours to re-charge, which isn’t too shabby.

Resilience: The Mi 1S comes with 8.5-inch pneumatic tyres that are designed to last. The scooter has better shock absorption than its predecessor and greater resistance to punctures too. This means riders can go off-road on gravel as well as speed (legally) along tarmac.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 1S here:

