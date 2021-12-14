Get 50% off with this cheap Wemo WiFi smart plug deal at Best Buy

Hoping to find a cheap smart plug on sale ahead of Christmas? Best Buy's still got some excellent deals going on as a follow up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including an excellent 50% off deal on the WeMo WiFi smart plug that's only available for a limited time.

On sale for $12.99, this is your chance to grab a great little smart plug at its cheapest price yet! Rated one of the best smart plugs available, the WeMo is a solid pairing to your favorite appliances and works well with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other top voice assistants.

WeMo WiFi Smart Plug (White): was $24.99, now $12.99 at Best Buy WeMo WiFi Smart Plug (White): was $24.99, now $12.99 at Best Buy

One of the best smart plugs available, grab this thing at 50% off now before this deal goes away! Works great with Alexa, Google Assistant and even Apple Homekit.

Receiving a 4 out of 5 star rating in our very own WeMo WiFi Smart Plug review, this compact little plug offers everything you'd expect from a top-of-the-line plug. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, control your favorite appliances with voice control and automatic scheduling via your favorite smart assistant.

Want to schedule your lamps to turn on at a specific time to reduce energy use? Done! With voice control and app control, it's now easier than ever to manage your smart home thanks to this nifty little gadget. Speaking of little, this things 45% smaller than it's Mini companion, making it perfect for any home hoping to keep this things out of sight.

At 50% off, there isn't going to be a better time to grab one of these. It's only $12.99 and since it's usually running over $20, the savings for the value here is unbeatable. Our verdict? Buy one right now if you're in the market for new smart plugs on sale cheap today.

