Garmin outage: with Garmin Connect down should you be worried?

There's a Garmin outage, and it's causing Garmin outrage. Yep, Garmin Connect is down – still. Although many of its services and features are said to be slowly recovering, as far as we can tell right now that is not really the case. Are they the victims of Russian hacking by someone who is quite literally called Evil Corp? We may never know.

Anyway, as a result of an alleged ransomware attack, both the Garmin website and Garmin Connect has been down since last Thursday, making it impossible for users to sync and upload their data to their smartphones. While this raises questions about identify theft, hacking on an industrial scale and – potentially – all Garmin devices becoming literally useless overnight, there is an even bigger problem here.

That's right: the Garmin outage means no one can brag about their latest 500-mile 'casual Sunday rides' on Strava, one of the most popular social network for runners and cyclists.

• Check out Garmin's 'Outage FAQ'

As reported by The Independent on Monday morning, Garmin Connect was supposedly coming back to life, but we have looked, and it still looks pretty dead to us. It’s actually now hard to tell if the Garmin servers are still down, or if they keep failing because a billion anxious fitness fans are trying to log on at once.

Garmin has issued a few statements on Twitter, stating the outage also affects its call centers and that they are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. So you can forget about that angry complaint you had in mind, for now.

This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience. (2/2)July 23, 2020

Probably due to the increased interest on the topic, Garmin Connect's status checker is also down (503 Error: server overload). In case you are worried about your personal information being leaked due to the attack, on its FAQ page, Garmin reassured users that there has been "no indication that this outage has affected [the users] data, including activity, payment or other personal information." That is not the same as saying ‘Your data definitely hasn’t been stolen,’ but it’s a lot better than nothing. But never mind that, what about your run and cycle data? Is it lost forever?

Buy the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and get a FREE Aftershokz Trekz Air at SportsShoes.com

Save a £100 with this amazing bundle and get all the tech you need on your runs for cheaper. Add both items to your basket and it will automatically discounts the headphones off, saving you £££ in the process. Until stocks last!View Deal

Garmin outage: Garmin Connect status

The following services and features are online:

Garmin Dive

LiveTrack

Garmin Golf

Activity Details & Uploads

Dashboard

Device Registration

Incident Detection & Assistance

Reports

Segments

The following services and features are online but might have limited functionality:

Connect IQ

vivofit JR (some stats might be delayed)

(some stats might be delayed) Challenges and connections (challenges can be created and viewed but leaderboard stats may be delayed)

(challenges can be created and viewed but leaderboard stats may be delayed) Courses (courses can be created in Connect Web and Mobile but are currently not syncing to devices. Third party Courses sent through the Course API will be queued to sync)

(courses can be created in Connect Web and Mobile but are currently not syncing to devices. Third party Courses sent through the Course API will be queued to sync) Daily summary (daily summary is viewable but some data may be delayed)

(daily summary is viewable but some data may be delayed) Garmin Coach (new coach plans can be created. Existing plans may have delays processing activities and assigning new workouts)

(new coach plans can be created. Existing plans may have delays processing activities and assigning new workouts) Third party sync (activity syncing may be delayed)

(activity syncing may be delayed) Wellness sync (sync is working but data processing may be delayed)

(sync is working but data processing may be delayed) Workouts (workouts can be created in Connect Web and Mobile but are currently not syncing to devices. Third party Workouts sent through the Training API will be queued to sync.)

Garmin outage: Strava

Strava services are also limited at the moment:

Strava Beacon integration is working

integration is working Segments are being queued to sync to devices

are being queued to sync to devices Routes are being queued to sync to devices

are being queued to sync to devices Uploaded Activities are being sent to Strava but sending may be delayed

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin outage: are your workouts safe?

There is good news here. Despite the fact you can't upload data to Garmin Connect, most Garmin watches have the ability to store training data on the device so you can still log exercises and sync them with Garmin Connect once it's back online.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, for example, has 32GB of internal memory, plenty of space to store hundreds of workouts. Cheaper Garmin watches have way less, of course, so maybe don’t try for any personal bests until this gets fixed.



(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin outage: what is Garmin saying?

The Garmin Outage has been going on since last Thursday when initially users noticed that certain Garmin online services are unavailable (making my life harder too as I was halfway through writing up my Garmin Instinct Solar review). Since then, no official communication has been sent by Garmin apart from the tweets and the FAQ page (which has also been announced via Twitter).

The lack of communication is probably at least partially due to the system Garmin uses for their servers: it seems most of their services are kept grouped up together on one/a few connected servers, including Garmin Connect, the Connect website, mobile app, but also call centres and other channel of communication.

Naturally, people online aren't too happy about the lack of platforms to air their frustration (apart from social media, of course) and some even stopped exercising since the outage, possibly because they don't see any point in putting the effort in if no one can praise their performance online.

We reached out to Garmin to get an update on the situation but we haven't received a response yet.

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition | On sale for £174.68 | Was £219.99 | You save £45.31 at Amazon

Don't fancy a Garmin watch after all the bad news? Get a Fitbit instead. Feature-wise, the Special Edition is identical with the standard Fitbit Versa 2 and comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. The difference is the fancy strap and considering that both variety are roughly the same price with the current discounts, you might as well get this version.View Deal

All the best cheap Garmin watch deals