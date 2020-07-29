Galaxy Z Fold 2 uncovered - first look at Samsung's foldable

We have one week to go before Samsung's Unpacked event, with the company teasing five new devices that will make their debut on August 5. At the moment, our money's on the Galaxy Beans, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Note 20, and the follow-up to last year's Galaxy Fold - the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

That doesn't mean we're in the dark when it comes to those devices specs or what they look like; we've had a slew of leaks, including a Galaxy Watch 3 unboxing, and now the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has made it out into the wild, giving us a glimpse of exactly what to expect next week.

Twitter user @hwangmh01 has uploaded a number of images of what appears to be the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 handset, which have been conveniently rounded up into a single tweet by noted Twitter leaker Ice Universe.

The pictures show the smartphone and its new, revamped design, which confirms previous reports that stated the front-facing inner selfie camera will now be a single holepunch camera that will sit in the middle of the right half of the display.

It also confirms the new moniker - Galaxy Z Fold 2 - which leaked earlier this month.

From CES 2013 to August 2020, Samsung has transformed a nearly perfect foldable phone from a concept into a reality, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be outstanding. Z Fold 2.jpg source：@hwangmh01 pic.twitter.com/exnhq10cPtJuly 29, 2020

The pictures don't really show us much else, but from recent rumours, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be sporting the newest iteration of Gorilla Glass - 'Gorilla Glass Victus' - along with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

At this stage, there's not a lot we haven't heard about the foldable, but leaks aren't always reliable and Samsung may have a few surprises up its sleeve yet! So tune into Unpacked on August 5 for all of the official announcements,