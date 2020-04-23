Free Kindle Books: Get ready for World Book Night with huge Amazon ebook giveaway

You've heard of World Book Day, but have you heard of World Book Night? An initiative launched by charity the Reading Agency, World Book Night takes place tonight from 7pm-8pm GMT, inspiring people to pick up a book while in lockdown. How to get involved? Simple: open a book and start reading.

And with Amazon's massive selection of free ebooks, you're spoiled for choice. Whether you want to occupy the kids with some classic children's stories, or you're looking for some of the latest thrillers for yourself, there's something for everyone in this massive giveaway.

Right now, Amazon is handing over hundreds of books for free on the Kindle Store. No catch, no strings attached, just a library of ebooks you can own forever. What a way to make the most of lockdown.

Let's start with the kids: there's hundreds of books to read for fun from top authors like Matt Haig and Roderick Hunt, in addition to textbooks and revision guides for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar are all available, as are A-Level study guides on the same subjects.

For adults, loads of books by popular authors such as Jeffrey Archer rub shoulders with enduring classics (Moby Dick, Picture of Dorian Grey etc) and newer bestsellers. The Girl In The Tree, for example, is a new release from award-winning Turkish novelist Şebnem İşigüzel, a coming-of-age tale set against a backdrop of violence. Check out the Kindle Store for more.

Why buy a Kindle?

The main benefit for purchasing a Kindle, over using the Kindle app on your phone or tablet, is the reduced glare of the screen. The lack of glass on the Kindle prevents screen reflection, allowing you to enjoy reading anywhere.

Plus, because the Kindle ereaders don't have LCD screens or powerful internal components, they're a lot cheaper than tablets and phones. As an added bonus, the battery is going to last you a lot longer too.