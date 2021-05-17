Early Memorial Day laptop deal takes $400 off the Razer Blade 15 RTX 2060 gaming laptop

Two weeks out from the Memorial Day sales weekend and already we've seen some of the best deals on gaming laptops all year. Amazon in particular is offering one of Razer's best gaming laptops at its lowest price yet, taking $400 off one of their latest RTX 2060 gaming laptops.

Now on sale for $1,399.99, gamers can grab one of Razer's best gaming laptops on sale over 20% off. The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition comes loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and one of NVIDIA's latest RTX 2060 mobile GPUs.

Previously on sale for $1,479.99, this deal offers an additional $80 in savings over Amazon's previous discount. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen the Razer Blade 15 on sale for, it's the next lowest price and the lowest of the year so far.

For those looking to grab a killer 1080p gaming laptop for high performance 144 FPS gaming, this is a deal worth taking a look at.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,399.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $400 (22%)

Loaded with NVIDIA's RTX 2060 Max-Q and Intel's 10th Gen i7, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers an excellent mobile gaming platform out of the box. Usually priced at $1,800, this deal savers just over 20% on a stellar gaming laptop built for high performance 1080p gameplay.

Running off a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070, the Blade 15 is an excellent gaming rig that provides enough horsepower to handle 144Hz 1080p gaming.

Spec'd with a 512GB SSD along with 16GB DDR4 RAM, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition gaming laptop offers a solid future-proof build if 4K gaming isn't a must just yet.

An upgrade to the SSD at some point is recommended, but at this price point the 512GB storage capacity is a generous amount. Games these days however will fill this up fairly quickly, so don't be afraid to check out our best SSD guide for some inspiration on an upgrade.

There's also a flurry of other discounts on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops, with price drops of up to $500 on select models. Check out some of the other Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deals today.

