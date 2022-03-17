Dell's new gaming monitors provide performance for PC and consoles

Dell has released two new 32-inch monitors that cater to gamers, with fast response and high resolutions. The G3223Q is a 4K UHD gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 connections and up to 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the G3223D is a WQHD gaming monitor with USB-C connectivity and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

While gaming monitors are traditionally aimed at PC gamers, these two new models are also suitable for console gamers, looking for a dedicated screen. Both provide 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray to gray for console use, making them ideal for next-gen models such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The multiple inputs mean that you could use the same screen for your PC and console.

Both screens could also be great upgrades for standard home monitors, with the USB-C model being ideal for both PC laptops such as the XPS 13 or MacBook Pro models. They could even pair with the Mac Mini or the new Mac Studio.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor

The Dell G3223D is the lower resolution of the two screens but comes with a number of benefits. With a 2560x1440 WQHD resolution this display supports both AMD Free-Sync and Nvidia G-Sync with a refresh rate of 165Hz and 1ms gray to gray response time.

For connections it features two HDMI (2.0) connections, a display port and a USB-C upstream. There's also a USB 3.0 and SuperSpeed USB 3.2 port and headphone socket.

The 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor is available now, priced $719.99/£410/AU$919.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell 32 4K Gaming Monitor

The Dell G3223Q is the 4K offering. With a 3840x2160 resolution it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray to gray response time. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports on this monitor, so you can easily connect both your PC and your games console (at 120Hz) at the same time.

Like the 32 USB-C model, this looks great, with blue accents on an otherwise gray shell. There's height, tilt and swivel adjustments on the stand and button controls on the rear for screen functions.

The Dell 32 4K Gaming Monitor goes on sale in North America and EMEA on March 30, priced $1099.99/£903.60/AU$1499.