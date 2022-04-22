Cheap tablet deal cuts $60 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at Best Buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tablets have fully taken over the tech world. They’re more productive and advanced compared to the smartphone but they’re easier to use and more cost effective than a laptop. They’re the perfect in between and a handy piece of tech that strikes the balance between work and play.

If you’re on the lookout for a new tablet, some of the best tablet deals come from the big brands, like Apple, Amazon and Samsung. Right now at Best Buy, you can get 30% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Originally priced at $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is now just $139.99, saving you $60 on this premium tablet. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this tablet drop to so it’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

So why choose a Samsung tablet? Samsung tablets are serious rivals to the iPad with impressive screens and competitive prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched last year and has a wide 8.7” screen that’s perfect for entertaining, gaming and streaming. It’s super lightweight and can be taken anywhere with you.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with ad-free YouTube Premium and Samsung TV at no extra cost so you can enjoy hours of content without any interruptions. It’s a good device to take with you for work, use for editing or watch your favorite films or shows.

To view the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deal, click the link above and make sure to check out Best Buy for its latest tablet offers.