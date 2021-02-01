Cheap laptop deals: over $900 off Lenovo's ThinkPad L390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop

Lenovo is currently running their Think Sale where you can pickup the ThinkPad L390 2-in-1 laptop on sale for just $660 – over $900 off the standard retail price.

Lenovo's Think Sale offers massive discounts on some of their most popular models, with savings of up to 70% off select laptops for a limited time. Probably the best deal we've seen during the sale, Lenovo's L390 2-in-1 is getting one of its largest price cuts ever with over $900 in savings!

Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop Now Starting: $660 | Was Starting: $1,600 | Savings: $940 (58%)

Now at it's lowest price ever, grab Lenovo's ThinkPad L390 Yoga 2-in-1 starting at just $660! Powered by an 8th Gen Intel i3, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, you're getting one heck of a machine at this price. Don't miss out on this incredible deal, it'll be gone before you know.View Deal

Lenovo offers some of the best laptops for students, work use and personal use. The ThinkPad line leads the pack in value and functionality, offering premium features and performance at incredible prices.

The ThinkPad L390 Yoga 2-in-1 offers one of the most versatile laptops around, providing plenty of power under the hood for almost any task while combining the versatility of a tablet into a laptop.

Powered by Intel's 8th Gen i3 CPU and coupled with 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, you get plenty of power and storage out of the box. Handle everything from basic browsing and streaming, editing, and more with ease. The storage may bit a bit on the lower side for some, though.

That's why we do recommend with this laptop looking into a secondary external hard drive for your studies. While the 256GB SSD is fast and responsive, this may be a little bit on the low side for those with intense schedules. Thankfully, there are a ton of external hard drives on sale at Best Buy right now you can pick up.

Not sure which external hard drive you should grab? Head on over to our guide to the best external hard drives to find the one that's right for you.

