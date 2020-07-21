Cheap iPhone SE (2020) deal is the perfect back to school upgrade

If you're looking to get prepared to go back to school and like the look of Apple's brand new iPhone SE (2020), then this deal is well worth scoping out as it delivers the handset for cheap upfront and with a very affordable monthly SIM plan.

The SIM plan comes courtesy of Vodafone and the handset, which is supplied by respected phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk, offers a choice of colourways, too, including red, white and black. Free next day delivery is also included in the deal as well, which means no prolonged waits to get up and running.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB | £75 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | £22 p/m | Vodafone | Available now

With a low up-front cost and crazy affordable monthly cost, this Apple iPhone SE (2020) deal from Vodafone is the perfect back to school upgrade. 6GB of data means you're not going to be short each month while out and about without a Wi-Fi connection, while unlimited minutes and texts means communicating with friends and family is going to be allowance anxiety free.View Deal

In our Apple iPhone SE (2020) review we praised the phone highly, stating that it "feels premium in almost every way" and that it "nails the important stuff". We reserved special praise for its "premium build", "excellent processor" and "very impressive camera".

That's why we think this iPhone SE deal is so good. It delivers a great piece of hardware for cheap and with an affordable SIM plan. We also feel it is the perfect back to school upgrade, delivering the perfect device to use while studying.

To compare this deal to the rest of the iPhone SE prices on the market then take a look at the deal chart below, which pulls in the lowest prices each and every day.