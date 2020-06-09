Save with these cheap laptop for gaming deals on sale now – up to $500 off for a limited time

You can find cheap laptops for gaming pretty easily these days, but finding them at the right price is always the tricky part. If you've been on the look out for a high end gaming laptop on sale then Microsoft may have the cheap gaming laptop deals for you.

For a limited time, you can grab one of four high end gaming laptops cheap, with savings on MSI, Acer, and Razer gaming laptops. Get a discount of up to $400 on select Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops, or check out Acer's Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop on sale for just $1,559!

Each of the laptops on sale runs on Intel's i7-9750H processor, with boost speeds of up to 4.5 GHz for smooth, stutter free multi-tasking and gameplay. All are rocking an NVIDIA mobile GPU with select Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops powered by the RTX 2080 6GB graphics processor.

If these cheap laptops for gaming aren't quite what you're looking for, head on over to T3's guide to the best gaming laptops of 2020 where we break down which gaming laptops you should be checking out if you're on a budget!

Cheap Laptop for Gaming Deals

Microsoft has some great sales running, giving us some great cheap laptops on sale to check out. The biggest value will be on the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop which is currently $400 cheaper at $2,799, but the Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop on sale for $1,559 is a heck of a deal if you don't mind a 15 inch screen over a 17 inch screen.

MSI GS75 Stealth 17" FHD Gaming Laptop | Intel i7-9750H (2.6 GHz / 4.5 GHz Boosted) | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB | 32GB DDR4 2666 MHz | 1TB SSD | 1920x1080 | Was: $2,099 | Now: $1,899 | Save $200 at Microsoft.com (Offer Ends 6/7/20)

Already a heck of a price for a gaming laptop with specs this high, you can get the MSI GS75 Stealth 17" gaming laptop $200 off it's original selling price.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 500 15" FHD Gaming Laptop | Intel i7-9750H (2.6 GHz / 4.5 GHz Boosted) | NIVIDA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB | 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz | 512GB SSD | 1920x1080 | Was: $1,659 | Now: $1,559 | Save $100 at Microsoft.com (Offer Ends 6/7/20)

Acer's Predator laptops deliver the best of budget gaming with mid to high end specs. At $100 off, it's a deal that's definitely worth the price if you're looking for a solid gaming laptop that won't break the bank.View Deal

