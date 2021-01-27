Super Bowl TV deals: $600 off the Samsung RU8000 65" 4K Smart TV at B&H Photo

Super Bowl TV deal alert! B&H Photo is taking over 40% off one of Samsung's best 65 inch TVs – the RU8000 Series 4K Smart TV – dropping $600 off its standard $1,399.99 price tag. Now on sale for just $799.99, you can grab the RU8000 65" 4K Smart TV at its lowest price ever!

Samsung RU8000 65" LED 4K Smart TV Now: $799.99 | Was: $1,399.99 | Savings: $600 (42%)

Samsung's premium RU8000 65 inch 4K display is getting one if its biggest price cuts ever, now on sale for just $899.99. Motion Rate 240 technology, full HDR support, FreeSync variable refresh rate, this TV offers one of the smoothest viewing experiences available. Now its 42% off – what are you waiting for!?View Deal

With this display normally running somewhere around the $1,500 range, B&H Photo's offer makes Samsung's RU8000 65" one of the best TVs under $1000 at this price.

Premium features including Motion Rate 240 refresh rate, UHD crystal clear LED panel, FreeSync variable refresh rate technology, HDR support, and more complete Samsung's premium RU8000 series TVs. This tech also makes the RU8000 series one of Samsung's best gaming TVs available.

You also get complete compatibility with the most popular voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby. For the mobile enthusiast, there's screen sharing between mobile and the RU8000 as well.

Well worth the cost of admission at this price, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 65 inch 4K TV until the next major sale comes around. Samsung's 65 inch RU8000 for just $799.99 is an incredible bargain and at 40% off is the largest discount we'll see for awhile.

If you didn't get a chance to grab yourself a new TV during the holidays, this deal will make you feel right at home with savings comparable to Black Friday discounts.

