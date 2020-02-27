Carphone Warehouse slashes prices on iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S10 Lite and Pixel 4

If you've been keeping your powder dry for a great Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4 or Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite phone deal, then you should absolutely check out Carphone Warehouse right now.

That's because the T3-approved phone retailer has just dropped a flash sale on the three popular smartphones, with each device now baggable for a limited time at a reduced price point.

Each of the phones comes with a SIM plan from EE, which is the UK's fastest supplier in terms of network speeds, and offer strong data allowances ranging from 16GB up to 60GB. Unlimited calls and texts are also included, along with free delivery.

The full details of the Carphone Warehouse phone deals can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite | £59.99 upfront | £31 a month | EE | 20GB data

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has received plaudits for offering a premium smartphone experience at a very much non-premium price point. And now that quality Android handset can be bagged for just £59.99 upfront. EE supplies a data-packing SIM plan in the deal, which also includes free delivery.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro | £99 upfront | £59 a month | EE | 60GB data

The iPhone 11 Pro is the Apple's technical flagship and, as T3's 5-star review testifies to, it is a superb all-round phone. There's a reason why it currently sits top of T3's best phones guide. This is the most expensive of the three highlight deals here, but the pricing is very competitive compared to rivals and you're getting the best. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 | £29.99 upfront | £28 a month | EE | 16GB data

The Pixel 4 has one of the very best camera systems ever seen on a smartphone, and now thanks to this Carphone Warehouse deal it is going for just £29.99 upfront. An affordable, strong all-round SIM plan from EE at £28 per month completes the package. Free delivery is included in the deal.

Each one of these phones was well reviewed at T3. In our Apple iPhone 11 Pro review, we said that it boasted the "best camera and screen on a phone", before singling out praise also for its "supreme processor and graphics power", as well as its "impressive audio". We gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars.

In our Google Pixel 4 review, we said that there was "lots to like about the Pixel 4", with us celebrating its "amazing camera" in particular. We gave the Pixel 4 four out of five stars. While the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has garnered wide-spread approval among Android phone reviewers.