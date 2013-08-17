BT Sport app suffers technical issues during first Premier League match

Many infuriated BT Sport customers have taken to Twitter to complain about the BT Sport app's service during first Premiere League match

BT's new sports channel took on the first Premier league match of the season and offered BT Sport subscribers access to BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, and ESPN live on mobile devices.

Unfortunately, some users of the new service have complained about technical issues.

BT responded with this tweet, "Sorry, some customers have seen an intermittent issue with the BT Sport App. We are working to resolve this, apologies to everyone affected."

According to BT the issue was affecting "a minority" of customers that were trying to log into the app once the game had already started.

BT's Sport app for iOS and Android OS devices is designed to run over 3G and 4G mobile networks and Wi-Fi.

Several Twitter users posted complaines about being shut out of the app, lack of connection, and crashing.

@gavinwillingham tweeted, "Well, the @BTSport app predictably doesn't work. Might have to do something productive with my day," whilst @sandhu_aj tweeted "BT sport app just been unable to log back into the app for 10 minutes. Not my idea of Live sport #useless."

A BT spokeswoman has commented on the issues saying, "Those customers who logged in before the game have experience no issues but a minority of customers who tried to login once the game had started may have seen an intermittent issue and an error message," the BBC reports.

According to BT's spokeswoman all issues were resolved in time for the second half of the Liverpool v Stoke match.

This week BT Sport announced viewer numbers had tripled to three million as a deal with Virgin Media meant its channels are now available to Virgin's subscribers.

Source: BBC

Image: BT Sport