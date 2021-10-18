This Bowflex SelectTech kettlebell deal crushes Black Friday deals like a grape

Are you after the best kettlebell deals RIGHT NOW? Tired of only seeing kettlebells in the weirdest weights, like 1 kg or 50 kg? We have good news: Amaxon has one of – if not the – best adjustable kettlebells on the market today, the Bowflex SelectTech 840. And it’s £50 off! Even the best Black Friday deals will have sand kicked in their faces by that beast of a price cut.

This Bowflex deal – described as 'unisex', as if some weights are for men or women only – gets you a very decent, durable and versatile slab of the best home gym equipment. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 is effectively six kettlebells in one, and switching between the weights is as easy as turning the dial-selector on the top of the kettlebell, just below the two-handed handle. It’s among the best Amazon Black Friday deals to date. Although admittedly there is still well over a month to go until the actual Black Friday (it’s November 26).

Home weights don't get much versatile than the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell. With just one purchase, you basically get six different kettlebells and switching between then is super easy too. The space saver plastic design is not an eyesore but not too handsome either. On the other hand, given the brand's reputation, you can be sure that this kettlebell will last and won't fall apart after two uses. This deal is sure to end soon. View Deal

Why should you buy the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell might not look like the cheapest home weight on the market at first glance, but once you realise it replaces six separate kettlebells, you will change your mind pretty much instantly. The available weight range is impressive (3.5, 5.5, 9, 11, 16, 18 kg) and provides a good variety so you can use the kettlebell for both single- and two-handed exercises as well.

The space-saving nature of the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell makes it ideal for smaller living spaces and especially flats. The subtle black plastic bell practically acts as a camouflage so you can hide the kettlebell in plain sight, next to a wall or in the corner somewhere.

Switching between different weights was easy and the fact that you can actually switch between weights was also a pleasant thought. Whenever the last set of kettlebell swings felt a bit too much, I could just pop the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell back on the cradle, turn the dial and lighten the load.

The benefits of the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell outweigh the negatives and if you are thinking about upgrading or kitting out your home gym, definitely consider this versatile piece of home gym equipment.

Dimensions: 22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8 cm

