Board game sale alert! Save on Jurassic Park, Disney Villainous, Pandemic and more

Looking for ways to stay entertained when the summer weather isn't so summery – or just for the evenings together? There are some killer board game discounts at the moment, including some great games connected to famous names.

These are all a lot more interesting and evocative than the likes of Monopoly, and also less aggravating… and more fun, crucially.

The games here that are connected to big franchises also break the mould by being actually good, and not just empty cash grabs.

Each of these is great for slightly different ways of playing, from cooperative games you can all play together, to competitive games of purely battling out between you, to one game that falls in the middle, with one player against all the others.

These games also have excellent 'replayability', because they're all asymmetrical: this means that in all cases, players have unique abilities depending on who they play as, so it will feel different every time you play depending on who's chosen which character to be that game!

This game for 2-4 player pitches one player who controls all the dinosaurs against all the other players, who each play a human character from the original film. The human players need to move around the island, restoring systems and trying to escape with their limbs intact; the dinosaur player needs to… eat them! With loads of different human characters to be with unique goals, and the fun of switching around who gets to be the dinosaurs each time, it's a bit different every time you play.View Deal

This hugely popular game, celebrating its 10th birthday, is a totally cooperative game, meaning everyone is working together towards the same goal. As the name suggests, it's appropriate for these times: diseases are breaking out all over the world, and your 2-4 characters must work together to suppress outbreaks and to research cures… but periodic epidemics make it hard to stay on top of everything you need to do at once. Players all have different 'roles' – special powers, basically, that make you good at particular tasks. No two games are the same, because it's totally random as to where the outbreaks will happen, and you can also switch up who plays as what role.View Deal

It's all out baddie battling as each player is a different classic Disney Villain, trying to achieve a unique objective depending on who you play as – beat the other players to win! You're not only trying to achieve something different to everyone else, you have different powers to try to disrupt the plans of others. It's a really pretty game, really evocative, and is really fun to dig into and to find out how all these unique villain powers bump against each other. View Deal