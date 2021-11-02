Black Friday smartphone deals: 25% off OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones at Best Buy

Almost a full month ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has kicked off a savings event that guarantees Black Friday deal pricing on thousands of items store wide. For those shopping for new phones this season, that also includes some excellent offers on OnePlus smartphones.

With select smartphones receiving discounts of up to $270, Best Buy's Black Friday sale is the place to shop if you're hoping to grab a OnePlus smartphone cheap this holiday season. Offering some of their best cheap phones on sale at ridiculous prices right now, OnePlus is the way to go if you're a fan of the android OS.

There are four options to choose from right now, including both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 5G models. While the discount varies depending on which model you select, you can save 25% off with some of Best Buy's Black Friday deals today. Not a bad deal for some of the best android phones on the market!

Best Buy Black Friday OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Deals

Image OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB Unlocked (Pine Green)

Now: $799.99 | Was: $1069.99 | Savings: $270 (25%)

A great android phone for the price, Best Buy's Black Friday sale drops a solid 25% off the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and makes this one of the best android phones under $1000 right now.

Image OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB Unlocked (Morning Mist)

Now: $799.99 | Was: $1069.99 | Savings: $270 (25%)

A great android phone for the price, Best Buy's Black Friday sale drops a solid 25% off the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and makes this one of the best android phones under $1000 right now.

Best Buy Black Friday OnePlus 9 5G Deals

Image OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Unlocked (Astral Black)

Now: $599.99 | Was: $729.99 | Savings: $130 (17%)

While the non-Pro version is getting a decent price drop, it's safer to go with the OnePlus 9 Pro deals above as they provide more savings and a better value.

Image OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Unlocked (Winter Mist)

Now: $599.99 | Was: $729.99 | Savings: $130 (17%)

While the non-Pro version is getting a decent price drop, it's safer to go with the OnePlus 9 Pro deals above as they provide more savings and a better value.

