Black Friday fitness deals: these EXCEPTIONAL Bowflex and Fitbit deals available must end soon

The best Black Friday fitness deals are already here, two weeks before the coveted shopping event. These include deals on the best home gym equipment, or more precisely, the best Bowflex deals as well as excellent offers on fitness wearables. The latter includes the best Fitbit Charge deals and the best Fitbit Versa deals too.

As a matter of fact, not only you can buy Bowflex dumbbells now – a rare occasion – but there is also an offer on at Walmart: the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell is now $410 off. You read that right.

• Buy the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell, Single for $579.99, was 989.99, you save $410 at Walmart

Moving on, Amazon is now offering the new Fitbit Charge 4 for 33$ off. That's $50 off on one of the best fitness trackers on the market today, released in 2020. Don't miss out on this one.

• Save up to $50 on selected Fitbit fitness wearables at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 $99.95 | Was $149.95 | Save £50 at Amazon

For those who want a discreet fitness band rather than a smartwatch-style device there is nothing better than the Charge 4 at any price.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is designed to help gym bunnies, runners and the like keep track of their progress and immerse themselves in stats. This Fitbit looks more functional than some others and has a long, 7-day battery life, making it perfect for no-nonsense users who want substance over style.

Unlike its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS so you can track your activities more precisely without needing to have your phone on you all the time. The improved Active Zone Minutes system tracks your activity levels throughout the day automatically and takes into account walks as well as any other activities that elevate heart rate.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell, Single | On sale for $579.99 | Was $989.99 | You save $410 at Walmart US

These bad boys will disappear in a blink of an eye so if you are planning on investing in some quality adjustable dumbbells, now is the time. Bowflex dumbbells are the gold-standard and since the beginning of the OG lockdown, they are almost impossible to get hold of.

The Bowflex Selecttech 1090 dumbbell is the best home weight and one of the most popular dumbbell in general. It has a weight range of 4-41 kg (10-90 lbs), meaning one Bowflex Selecttech 1090 dumbbell replaces 17 individual dumbbells. Using the dial at the end, you can change weights between exercises easily.

Needless to say, you have to put the work in yourself, even these dumbbells won't magically turn you into a buff person. What they can do, though, is to potentially replace a whole gym rack-worth of weights so you don't have to empty the garage/spare room out completely to house a good selection of lifting materials.

Everlast EverGrip Weighted Vest, 20 lbs | Buy it for $75.74 at Walmart

Add extra resistance to your bodyweight training with the Everlast EverGrip Weighted Vest. The neoprene material is soft yet durable and thanks to the minimalist construction of the vest, it doesn't restrict to movement during exercising. Please note: there is a lighter version (10 lbs) and that sells for even less, only $72.49 at the moment!

