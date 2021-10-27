Black Friday comes early at GoPro with freebie deal on new HERO 10 Black

If you're in the market for a new action camera, you won't do better than a GoPro. And if you're after a GoPro, at the top of your list should be the new flagship, the HERO 10 Black. At full price, it doesn't come cheap, but right now there's a hot deal on to make it better value for money: head to GoPro direct and you can get GBP £205 / USD $200 / AUD $310 off with a GoPro subscription, plus a free dual battery charger and spare battery thrown in.

This is currently by far the cheapest way to buy a new HERO 10 Black, and the freebies makes it even more appealing. If you've been wondering whether to hold out and see what GoPro does in the Black Friday sales this year, it might be worth snapping up this offer instead.

As you'll find in our GoPro HERO 10 Black review, this cam is enormously powerful and fully featured. It's the first to use the new GP2 chipset, which makes it smoother and faster in use, more powerful, than the other HEROs. It's the best GoPro you can buy and it sits at the top of our best action camera guide too.

Image GoPro HERO 10 Black | save big with a GoPro subscription, plus FREE batteries and dual battery charger

That discounted price is gets you a free 1-year GoPro Subscription, which brings with it a range of benefits, including unlimited cloud storage. It also unlocks helpful extra HERO 10 features such as the ability to auto-upload all your pics and footage to the cloud when you plug your GoPro in to charge. Normally, subscription is £49.99/year.

Whether or not you especially want to subscribe to GoPro, it's significantly cheaper than buying a new GoPro without a subscription, at GoPro as well as other retailers like Amazon. And the additional battery and charger makes it even more appealing.