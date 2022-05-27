Top 5 headphones deals in the Memorial Day sales 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Memorial Day sales have officially started and this Memorial Day weekend promises to have some of the best deals yet, including discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances and garden furniture.

At T3, not only do we love a good bargain, but we’re dedicated to helping our readers save money and find the best prices on a range of products and services. For the run-up to Memorial Day, we’ve been reporting on the best Memorial Day sales 2022 (opens in new tab) and have found some incredible savings from top retailers, like Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more.

We’ve been seeing some huge deals on headphones and earbuds this year. Headphones are always popular during the big sales seasons like Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) and Black Friday, so Memorial Day is no exception. Whether you’re a wired or wireless fan or you’re looking for something with good noise cancellation, we’ve rounded up the best deals on headphones and earbuds that you can find right now in the Memorial Day sales.

If you have a particular retailer in mind, check out our guides to the best Memorial Day sales and deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's and Wayfair.

The Top 5 Memorial Day Headphones Deals 2022

(opens in new tab) JBL Under Armour Project Rock Headphones: was $299.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the JBL Under Armour Wireless Over-the-Ear headphones at Best Buy. This Memorial Day, Best Buy has some of the biggest discounts on headphones so they’re a retailer definitely worth checking out for cheap audio deals. These JBL headphones have noise cancelling technology, charged sound and Ambient Aware so you’re fully immersed in what you’re listening to or focusing on. They’re also sweatproof so you can wear them while you workout.

(opens in new tab) Soul SYNC PRO: was $109.99, now $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Soul store at Amazon has up to 60% off its full headphones range, including the SYNC PRO Superior Wireless Earbuds. These intelligent earbuds have dual microphones, up to 150 hours of battery life and can be controlled via voice commands. To take advantage of this deal and save £65.99 on these in-ear headphones, all you need to do is click the ‘add coupon’ button when you add them to your cart and the price will be updated at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279, now $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are some of the best noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab) that have great call quality and voice pick-up. The noise cancellation is extremely impressive as you can choose between Quiet Mode, Aware Mode or Acoustic Noise Cancelling for different levels of quietness. They fit nicely and fit to the curves of the ear so you can wear them for a while without noticing them.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3: was $349.99, now $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Beats Studio3 are great for noise cancellation, battery life and comfort. They hold a top spot in our best Beats headphones (opens in new tab) guide and they deliver a premium listening experience with the Apple W1 chip. In this deal, you not only save a massive $150 but you also get 6 months of free Apple Music and Apple News+ and 3 months of free Apple TV+ (new subscribers only).

Where to shop for cheap headphones & earbuds this Memorial Day

Throughout May, we’ve been searching far and wide for the best places to shop for cheap headphones and earbuds this Memorial Day. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find great savings and price drops from the following retailers.

Amazon Memorial Day Headphones deals

With new deals and offers every day, it’s no surprise that Amazon has some of the cheapest prices on headphones, earbuds, speakers and soundbars this year. While it does have strong offers from big brands, make sure to look at the lesser known names as these often have the biggest price drops and are still high quality, like Soul.

