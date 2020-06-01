The best Dyson Supersonic hairdryer deals for June 2020

Finding a good great deal on the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is sometimes like trying to pull a white rabbit out of a hat – it's an incredibly popular and rarely discounted piece of technology – but fear not, our clever deal bots scan the web to find the cheapest prices.

Why is the Dyson Supersonic so popular? The Dyson Supersonic is a fantastic hair dryer for a variety of hair types, and manages to dry hair quickly without using damaging extreme heat. The hairdryer utilises Intelligent Heat Control to monitor the drying temperature over 40 times per minute to ensure your hair is never compromised.

That clever heat control also helps keep frizz and flyaways under control. The Dyson hairdryer comes with a variety of drying/styling attachments too, including a diffuser, a smoothing nozzle and, our favourite, a styling concentrator. The latter enables you to style your hair one section at a time without disturbing the rest.

We love the distinctive look of this hairdryer, plus how sleek it feels in the hand. A series of magnetic attachments fit to the front, depending on the type of styling you need. Each of these attachments rotate, so you can easily achieve the angle you desire.

In our Dyson Supersonic review, we gave it an impressive score of four out of five stars, and said, "For those of you with thicker, coarser hair that’s prone to frizz and that takes a lot of drying, as well as for people who want a salon finish daily, the Dyson Supersonic is a fantastic hair dryer and definitely worth trying. "

"The big draw is how it dries without using extreme heat, so it’s instantly kinder to your hair. And if you’re the type of person who won’t leave home without a fresh blow-dry finish, this is a big win."

Check out thee best Dyson Supersonic deals below:

If you're buying for someone else, you might want to consider the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition, which comes with a complimentary hair dryer stand. The hairdryer is identical to the regular version, but the included stand makes this gift-worthy bundle ideal for Birthdays, Mother's Days, or Christmases.

Check out the best Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition deals below:

