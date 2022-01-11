Best cheap Logitech keyboard and mouse deals for January 2022

Grab a Logitech keyboard and mouse on sale cheap with the best deals of the month

best cheap logitech keyboard and mouse deals
(Image credit: Logitech)
Troy Fleming

By published

Finding cheap Logitech keyboards and mouse deals are plentiful for those looking to upgrade their setup, with various gaming peripherals as well as basic work gear available for the taking. Offering some of the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboards around, finding a good Logitech keyboard and mouse on sale is a lot easier than you might think. Thanks to monthly offers and regular sales at different retailers, these top of the line controllers get price cuts often.

From the ever popular Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse to gaming options like the G903 LightSpeed, there's plenty of options to choose from. Even better still is getting one of these on sale, which shoppers with a keen eye can take advantage of regularly if their patient enough. With deals on Logitech keyboards and mouse bundles available at stores like Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg, you can upgrade your desk with some prime tech for cheap.

So if you're hoping to find a cheap Logitech keyboard and mouse on sale this month, take a look at all of the best deals and offers below. New deals show up regularly throughout the month, so be sure to check back often if you don't see the piece you want on sale. With big sales and the holiday shopping season just around the corner, you can bet there will be some great deals on Logitech peripherals very soon

Best cheap Logitech MX keyboard deals

Logitech Craft
Our Review
1
Logitech Craft Advanced...
Dell
View Deal
Logitech MX Keys
(Black)
Our Review
2
Logitech MX Keys Wireless...
Focus Camera
View Deal
Logitech Craft
(Black)
Our Review
3
Logitech CRAFT 920-008484
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech MX Keys
(Black)
Our Review
4
Logitech MX Keys Keyboard
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech Craft
(Black)
Our Review
5
logitech Craft Advanced...
Amazon
$169.99
View Deal
Logitech MX Keys
(Black)
Our Review
6
Logitech MX Keys Keyboard,...
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech Craft
Our Review
7
Logitech Craft Advanced with...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Logitech MX Keys
Our Review
8
Logitech MX Keys for Business...
Walmart
$186.18
View Deal
Logitech Craft
(Grey)
Our Review
9
Logitech Craft Advanced...
Amazon
$199.99
View Deal
Logitech MX Keys
Our Review
10
Logitech MX Keys Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Best cheap Logitech Ergonomic keyboard deals

Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
1
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless...
Amazon
$129.99
View Deal
Logitech K350
Our Review
2
Logitech Wireless Keyboard...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
3
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless...
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech K350
(Black)
Our Review
4
Logitech 920-001996 Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
5
Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech K350
(Blue)
Our Review
6
Logitech M570 5-Button...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
7
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech K350
(Black)
Our Review
8
Logitech K350 Wireless...
Walmart
$121.99
View Deal
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
9
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech K350
Our Review
10
Logitech 920-001996 K350...
Walmart
View Deal
Best cheap Logitech Multi-Device keyboard deals

Logitech Craft
Our Review
1
Logitech Craft Advanced...
Dell
View Deal
Logitech MX Keys
(Black)
Our Review
2
Logitech MX Keys Wireless...
Focus Camera
View Deal
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
3
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless...
Amazon
$129.99
View Deal
Logitech K600 Smart TV Keyboard
Our Review
4
Logitech K600 TV - Keyboard -...
Walmart
$69.99
View Deal
Logitech K580 for Chrome OS
Our Review
5
Logitech K580 Slim...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech Craft
(Black)
Our Review
6
Logitech CRAFT 920-008484
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech MX Keys
(Black)
Our Review
7
Logitech MX Keys Keyboard
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic
Our Review
8
Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech K600 Smart TV Keyboard
Our Review
9
Logitech K600 TV - TV...
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech Craft
(Black)
Our Review
10
logitech Craft Advanced...
Amazon
$169.99
View Deal
Best cheap Logitech Gaming keyboard deals

Logitech Pro X Keyboard
(Black)
Our Review
1
Logitech G PRO X Keyboard -...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech G915
Our Review
2
Logitech G915 Wireless...
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard
(Black)
Our Review
3
Logitech G Pro USB Mechanical...
Dell
View Deal
Logitech G915 TKL
Our Review
4
Logitech - G915 LIGHTSPEED...
Best Buy
$229.99
View Deal
Logitech G213
(Black)
Our Review
5
Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard...
Amazon
$69.99
View Deal
Logitech G513
Our Review
6
Logitech G513 RGB Backlit...
Amazon
$149.99
View Deal
Logitech G613
(Black)
Our Review
7
Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED...
Walmart
$79.99
View Deal
Logitech G915
(Black)
Our Review
8
Logitech G915 Wireless...
Amazon
$249.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard
(Red)
Our Review
9
Logitech G Pro X Mechanical...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech G915 Lightspeed
Our Review
10
Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Best cheap Logitech MX mouse deals

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball
(Black)
Our Review
1
Logitech MX Ergo Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech MX Master 3
Our Review
2
Logitech MX Master 3 Laser...
Dell
View Deal
Logitech MX Master
(LED)
Our Review
3
Logitech MX Master 2S...
Amazon
$99.99
View Deal
Logitech MX Vertical
Our Review
4
Logitech MX Wireless Vertical...
Dell
View Deal
Logitech MX Anywhere 3
Our Review
5
Logitech MX Anywhere 3...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball
(Black)
Our Review
6
Logitech MX Ergo Wireless...
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech MX Master 3
Our Review
7
Logitech - MX Master 3...
Best Buy
View Deal
Logitech MX Master
(Black)
Our Review
8
Logitech MX Master 2S...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech MX Vertical
Our Review
9
Logitech MX Vertical Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech MX Anywhere 3
Our Review
10
Logitech MX Anywhere 3...
Amazon
View Deal
Best cheap Logitech gaming mouse deals

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED
(Black)
Our Review
1
Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED...
Amazon
$49.99
View Deal
Logitech G502 Hero
Our Review
2
Logitech G502 HERO K/DA...
Tomtop WW
View Deal
Logitech G502
Our Review
3
Logitech G502 Adaptive Gaming...
Walmart
$173.98
View Deal
Logitech G502 Lightspeed
(Black)
Our Review
4
Logitech G502 Lightspeed...
Amazon
$149.99
View Deal
Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC
(Black)
Our Review
5
Logitech G203 Wired Gaming...
Amazon
$39.99
View Deal
Logitech G903
Our Review
6
Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED...
Walmart
View Deal
Logitech G903 Lightspeed
Our Review
7
Logitech - G903 LIGHTSPEED...
Best Buy
$129.99
View Deal
Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED
(Black)
Our Review
8
Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED...
Walmart
$59.99
View Deal
Logitech G502 Hero
Our Review
9
Logitech G502 HERO High...
Amazon
View Deal
Logitech G502
(Black)
Our Review
10
Logitech G502 Adaptive Gaming...
Walmart
$129.91
View Deal
