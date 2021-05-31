Best Buy takes 25% off the LG 27 inch UltraGear gaming monitor on sale during Memorial Day

We're coming up on the end of Memorial Day sales soon but the savings aren't over yet. Best Buy still has some great deals on gaming monitors that can't be missed, including $100 off the LG UltraGear 27 inch G-Sync gaming monitor.

On sale for $299.99, anyone looking to upgrade to a QHD 2K display can snag a pretty solid gaming monitor on sale today. Featuring NVIDIA's G-Sync adaptive V-Sync tech, LG's 27 inch UltraGear QHD 2K gaming monitor delivers high refresh rates of up to 144Hz, HDR10 support and an ultra-thin bezel for a virtually borderless display.

In terms of just how good this deal is, this is the lowest we've seen the 27 inch UltraGear monitor drop to. Chances are you won't see this thing go lower anytime soon, so now's the time to buy if you're on the fence! While we may see the same price come Amazon Prime Day, that's still a couple of months away at least.

LG 27GN800-B 27" QHD UltraGear Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync Now: $299.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $100 (25%)

For a 1440p gaming monitor, LG's QHD UltraGear gaming monitor is a display worth grabbing. The ultra-high 144Hz refresh rate coupled with NVIDIA's G-Sync offers one of the smoothest gaming experiences possible.

View Deal

T3 ranked LG's UltraGear gaming monitor as the best gaming monitor you can grab right now, offering a great balance of premium features and affordability.

While the UltraGear gaming monitor is a QHD monitor (1440p), it features an ultra-high refresh rate, quick 1ms response times and an incredible color range to compensate the missing native 4K support. The IPS display also features HDR10 support for richer blacks and more vibrant colors during fast-paced gaming.

Possibly the top selling point on LG's UltraGear gaming monitors however has to be the G-SYNC tech. Designed to improve responsiveness and eliminate screen tearing, this adaptive V-Sync technology does wonders in improving gameplay, allowing for higher detail without sacrificing performance in many recent titles.

Best Buy's deal offers a great deal on a gaming monitor designed for high performance gaming. If 4K isn't on the table, 1440p is the next best thing and the added G-Sync and 1ms response times compensate for it.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: