Best Buy student discounts: how to qualify and deals you can expect

Actively enrolled college students can take advantage of special deals and offers – here's how

best buy student discount guide
(Image credit: Getty)
Troy Fleming

By Last updated

College students can take advantage of Best Buy's student discount program, which offers unique deals and special offers on much needed tech and supplies for academics. From deals on laptops and 2-in-1's to special offers on software, the Best Buy student discount program is a must-see for those heading back to school.

Straight from Best Buy's student program terms and conditions, qualifying is pretty straightforward. Firstly, you'll need to make sure you have a My Best Buy account which you can sign up for here at no charge. Once signed up, you'll need to provide proof that you (or your child) are enrolled in at least one course at college or university.

For a no-hassle way to score some extra savings on products like student laptops, it's a no brainer for those enrolled or planning to any time soon. From a deals perspective, Best Buy's student discount program can offer discounts upwards of 30% or more off the latest products. That's a pretty solid level of savings overall and is some much needed help for academics sticking to a tight budget.

Best Buy Student Discount Program

Best Buy Student Discount Program
Available to college and university students, Best Buy's student discount program is a great and easy way to save a bit more on school supplies. From discounts on laptops to special offers on software, it's a no hassle way to score some extra savings.

Who qualifies for student discounts at Best Buy?

Currently, Best Buy's student discount program only covers students enrolled in at least one class at a post-secondary educational institutions (colleges or universities).

Does Best Buy have a high school student discount?

The program unfortunately does not cover high school level students or lower. Best Buy's program is available to college and university students only at this time.

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.