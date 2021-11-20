Best Buy student discounts: how to qualify and deals you can expect

College students can take advantage of Best Buy's student discount program, which offers unique deals and special offers on much needed tech and supplies for academics. From deals on laptops and 2-in-1's to special offers on software, the Best Buy student discount program is a must-see for those heading back to school.

Straight from Best Buy's student program terms and conditions, qualifying is pretty straightforward. Firstly, you'll need to make sure you have a My Best Buy account which you can sign up for here at no charge. Once signed up, you'll need to provide proof that you (or your child) are enrolled in at least one course at college or university.

For a no-hassle way to score some extra savings on products like student laptops, it's a no brainer for those enrolled or planning to any time soon. From a deals perspective, Best Buy's student discount program can offer discounts upwards of 30% or more off the latest products. That's a pretty solid level of savings overall and is some much needed help for academics sticking to a tight budget.

Who qualifies for student discounts at Best Buy? Currently, Best Buy's student discount program only covers students enrolled in at least one class at a post-secondary educational institutions (colleges or universities).

Does Best Buy have a high school student discount? The program unfortunately does not cover high school level students or lower. Best Buy's program is available to college and university students only at this time.

