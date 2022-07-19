Want a cheap Samsung Galaxy phone, tablet or smartwatch? Then be quick!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a Samsung phone, tablet or wearable upgrade then you might want to check out the firm's new 7 Days of Samsung sale.

Visit the 7 Days of Samsung sale at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 7 Days of Samsung event sees the South Korean maker's Galaxy phones, Tab slates and Watch wearables discounted.

For example, right now the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at £116, while the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G Android phone is down to £209.

Meanwhile, the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch is now down to £265.

Basically, if you've been in the market for a Samsung device upgrade then now looks like a great time to shop.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Great phones, tablets and wearables

Samsung's discounted products here are very easy to recommend as they populate many of T3.com's top product buying guides.

For example, head on over to T3's best smartwatch buying guide and you'll find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is currently discounted in the 7 Days of Samsung event. We described this watch on review as "the must-have Google powered smartwatch".

While head on over to T3's best tablets buying guide and you'll see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is also discounted in the 7 Days of Samsung event. We described this tablet on review as "a great mid-range tablet for sketchers and students".

That's why it is so easy to recommend those looking to upgrade right now to check out this event, as it cuts serious money off these well-reviewed Samsung products.

Want to know what the best Samsung phones are? Our detailed guide lays out your options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is cheaper than ever, too