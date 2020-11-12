Best Buy PS5 latest stock update – Grab a PlayStation 5 on launch day!

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are finally out today, and while PS5 pre-orders sold out ridiculously quickly, gamers will get another chance to bag themselves a console today. And one of the best places to do that is thanks to launch day Best Buy PS5 orders.

• Buy a PS5 at Best Buy

Sony has already announced that PS5 launch day stock is going to be limited to online orders only and Best Buy is readying its inventory to go live today, although we don't know what time the stock will become available.

The retailer's PS5 product page only says that the console is "coming soon" so it's going to be a case of bookmarking the page, and visiting (and refreshing) often. Seriously, we can't stress this enough – check back in often.

Best Buy offers a price match guarantee, an extended holiday return period in the unlikely event you decide that you don't need a next-gen console after all, and an 18-month financing option, meaning you can get a brand new PS5 for $27.78 per month.

Buy a PS5 at Best Buy

Keep the Best Buy page open today and check it often, as the retailer is going to be selling its PS5 launch day stock – it just hasn't narrowed down the window to a specific time. It also offers a finance option in case you'd rather not drop $499.99 in one lump sum, giving you the option of spreading the cost of the console over 18 months.View Deal

Best Buy also has a decent selection of PS5 games including Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. You'll also find cross-gen games for the PS5 that will have been optimised for the console, so you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding something to play.

If you miss out today, don't forget that Best Buy has also promised more inventory of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X for its Black Friday deals, so there's still a chance to snag a next-gen console this holiday season.

Walmart is also selling PS5 consoles today, and unlike Best Buy has announced when these consoles are going live. You can check out when in T3's Walmart PS5 stock update guide.