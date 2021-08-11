Back to School deals: 10% off the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone at Amazon

As Back to School sales run wild this month, everything from laptops to school supplies, tablets and more are going on sale for students in need. Even smartphones are getting in on the action, with some pretty impressive offers on budget-friendly handsets. One of which is a great deal on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphones, one of the best cheap phones available today!

On sale for $269.99, shoppers can save $30 on a solid budget-friendly smartphone great for school work support. Unlocked and ready to go for any carrier, the OnePlus Nord N10 is 5G capable and ready to take full advantage of the increased speeds, improved connections and nationwide coverage.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G (Unlocked)

Now: $269.99 | Was: $299.99 | Savings: $30 (10%)

An excellent budget-friendly phone packed with a good amount of power under the chassis, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a great phone to have for anyone in need of a good handset. Featuring 6G RAM, 128GB storage capacity and a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate screen, the Nord N10 runs like a dream for the price. Check out our OnePlus Nord N10 5G review for more details!

Ranked for second on T3's guide to the best budget-friendly phones available today, the OnePlus Nord N10 is a US counterpart to the OnePlus Nord. While it comes in at a bit of a cheaper price, OnePlus didn't cut corners when it comes to performance and dependability. It offers a great balance of power, reliability and value in an excellent and surprisingly smooth running package.

Built with a large 6.49 inch screen that features a 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Nord N10 provides super smooth, crystal clear picture that comparable budget phones just can't match. The camera also provides a solid level of detail, providing a great mid-ranged option for snapping pics on the go. Running off the Android 10.0 operating system, this phone is easily one of the best Android phones available for the price.

A great option as a smartphone for students on a budget, the OnePlus Nord N10 offers the complete experience without the sky-high price tag. You won't get the iPhone experience if that's what you're hoping for, but for the price you're paying it provides a solid all-around phone that performs well above average for comparable budget options.

Available from a number of carriers, the OnePlus Nord N10 is at it's best price at Amazon right now. You'll save a bit more if you pony up the cash up front, but if you're looking for an even cheaper option you can check out the offers below!

