Awesome PS5 OLED TV deal! Save 25% on the LG CX at Amazon – who needs Black Friday?

We know a lot of people will be waiting for the best Black Friday deals before picking up a TV, but if you're looking for one the of the best OLED TVs, we don't think you'll find anything better even in the Black Friday TV deals that this: 25% (that's $500!) off the 55-inch LG CX.

It's one of the best TVs on the planet of any kind, packing in all of LG's most advanced screen and processing technology, but without costing too much money… and that was before Amazon slashed a quarter off the price!

In our full LG CX review, we said "The LG CX’s combination of exquisite pictures at a lower price make it LG’s most all-round irresistible OLED TV yet."

For movie lovers, it's the best TV in its price class, thanks to the way LG's processing and the deep contrast of OLED combine to create incredibly true-to-life pictures.

But we also rate the LG CX as the best gaming TV, thanks its support for every next-gen new feature supported by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including the ability to display 4K video at 120fps, and Variable Refresh Rate, which means no more screen tearing when the framerate stutters, so things look smooth and clear at all times.

The LG CX supports these features over every HDMI port – some rival TVs only have one port capable of handling the latest connectivity options. Basically, if you want the games we're most excited about, such as Horizon: Forbidden West, to look their best, this TV is T3's pick to do that.