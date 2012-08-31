Atari remakes classics in HTML for Windows 8

Atari is remaking some of its most classic titles from the era of the Atari 2600 console for browsers and Windows 8

Classic games from the Atari 2600 have been given a visual overhaul and are now available to play for free as browser games. Eight titles, including Asteroids, Centipede, Yar's Revenge, Missile Command, Combat, Pong, Lunar Landing and Super Breakout have been updated using HTML and loaded up on the Atari Arcade website.

The Atari Arcade is the result of a collaboration involving Atari and Micosoft to demonstrate the growing capabilities of Internet browsers. The games can be played with any current internet browser, although if players are using Internet Explorer all the adverts become disabled.

"Atari and Microsoft have had a long and successful history on Xbox Live and in the digital space," said Atari's chief executive Jim Wilson. "The reimagined Atari Arcade expands this partnership in a new direction, in keeping with our current digital strategy, making it easier than ever for gamers around the world to access our renowned franchises, through the power and flexibility of an HTML5 based platform."