Apple Watch Series 6 won't launch with iPhone 12 - but it's good news

The Apple Watch Series 6 is still largely under wraps. We were given a briefing on the new watchOS 7 at Apple's WWDC keynote, but we've yet to see the wearable itself. We have heard a few titbits here and there that make it sound very intriguing - like the patent for a feature that could free it from the bonds of the iPhone - but in terms of price and a release date, we're still in the dark.

However, a light has just broken through with an unexpected and exciting update about the Apple Watch 6.

That light is good old Twitter leaker, Jon Prosser. In a tweet to his followers, Prosser dropped the release dates for Apple's upcoming 2020 lineup of devices, as well as sharing when they'll be revealed.

The iPhone 12 reveal has been pushed back from September to a new October window - most likely so as not to leave a gap of a few weeks between the event and opening of pre-orders.

Interestingly, the delay the smartphone has experienced won't impact the Apple Watch 6 at all.

New, adjusted Apple dates!Apple Watch & iPad- Via press release- Week 37 w/c Sep 7iPhone 12 event- Week 42 w/c Oct 12iPhone 12 devices - Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19iPhone 12 Pro devices- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet)August 12, 2020

According to Prosser, the Apple Watch Series 6 will be 'revealed' along with the iPad 2020 via a press release, and both devices will launch during the second week of September, from the 7th onward.

The smartwatch is in for a ton of upgrades and improvements over last year's Apple Watch 5, with enhanced health and wellness functionality as well as some snazzy yoga features. You can check out which model of the Apple Watch is best for you right here.