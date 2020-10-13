Amazon Prime Day deals: save up to 35% with these Under Armour workout and running shoe deals

Looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals? Here is one for you: save up to 35% on Under Armour running shoes, workout shoes and apparel too, courtesy of Amazon. It's definitely one of the best Prime Day fitness deals we've seen, and there's never been a better time to buy the best running shoes and best workout shoes!

• Shop all the best Under Armour running and workout shoes deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too. In the meantime, however, you might as well get some the workout apparel from Under Armour as in true Amazon fashion, some of the below items are discounted way more than 'only' 35%.

Under Armour Men's TriBase Thrive Cross Trainer | On sale for $58.50 | Was $90 | You save $31.50 at Amazon

The UA TriBase series is one of the most popular training shoes on the market today. UA Tribase outsole maximizes ground contact and "promotes natural motion and downward flexibility", as Under Armour puts it. Full-length Micro G foam midsole will cushion those hard landings while the lightweight mesh upper will provide extra breathability for your feet.View Deal

Under Armour Women's Charged Escape 3 Running Shoe | On sale for $52.14 | Was $90 | You save $37.80 at Amazon

Half running trainer, half workout shoes, the Under Armour Women's Charged Escape 3 will provide traction and breathability when you need it the most. The firm external heel counter keeps foot locked in place. Comes in a range of different color options. Please note: prices of different color and size variations might differ.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US