Amazon Echo Show 5 and Neos Smartcam are all you need to catch Santa in the act

In the past, we've rated the Neos Smartcam as one of our best gadgets under £100. So imagine our surprise when, in one of Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals, it was bundled with one of its best smart home hubs, the Echo Show 5. As of Tuesday, the deal is still going strong, so it's a great opportunity to hop on the bandwagon and use Alexa to create a smarter, secure home.

As a smart hub that can both show and tell, the Echo Show 5 has all the great Alexa functionality of the Echo and Echo Dot, but its 5.5-inch screen allows you to access services like Youtube, call up recipes, display the weather, time and more.

Why buy the Neos Smartcam?

We're big fans of the Neos SmartCam at T3. It's an elegantly simple home security camera which we awarded five stars in our Neos SmartCam review and subsequently picked as the best gadget under £100 where it beat some seriously stiff competition.

The Neos SmartCam works with Alexa – ask Alexa to show your kitchen, lounge, nursery, or anywhere else you have your SmartCam. Conveniently, it'll display on your Echo Show, making this a bundle with great synergy. Together, the two devices are priced at just £64.99, an amazing £39.99 discount. It offers 1080P Full HD recording, motion and noise detection with alerts and free cloud storage (videos are stored for 14 days for free). Check out the full deal below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 and Neos SmartCam | was £104.99 | now £64.99 at Amazon

A home security camera and a smart display that work in tandem, saving forty quid in the process? Forgive the burglary reference but that's a steal! Call the police because this deal should be illegal! Anyway, the smart home bundle includes the incredibly versatile voice-activated Echo Show with a 5-inch display, which can be used to display the findings of your unobtrusive Neos Smartcam. View Deal

