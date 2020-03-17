Amazon Echo just got a cool free feature to help you relax and unwind

Your Amazon Echo could be help you relax and chill out in these stressful times, thanks to a new free Alexa skill that offers daily guided meditations. Of course, it's also completely hands-free, so that's one less thing you have to worry about disinfecting (find out how to clean your smartphone).

It also means you don't need to be on your tablet or phone to use it, which can derail a calm moment before it even starts, thanks to social media distractions and anxiety-inducing news announcements. Whether you're trying to get out of the habit of checking your phone too much, or actively managing how and when you get your news in this stressful time, a hands-free meditation might be the answer.

The Amazon Echo skill comes from Fearne Cotton's Happy Place brand, and aims to help users feel "calm, balanced and relaxed". They have been designed by Cotton – who voices the skill – alongside yoga and meditation teacher Zephyr Wildman. It's suitable for everyone from complete meditation beginners to seasoned veterans, and can be launched by saying: "Alexa, open Happy Place Meditations."

"Meditation is a way of stopping the noise of the outside world and constant rumination in our heads," says Cotton. "It’s a small pause in the day which allows us to find balance which is something I feel I need very much. Meditating is a wonderful way of learning about yourself and giving yourself some well-deserved time."

There's a three-minute daily meditation on offer for free, and the option to upgrade to a premium subscription for £2.99 / $2.99 per month (free 7-day trial available) for more content and targeted meditations.

