Amazon Black Friday sale goes live, promising thousands of new deals

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here. Following the retailer's 10-day Early Black Friday Deals event, the proper Amazon Black Friday sale kicked off at a minute past midnight on Friday 19 November and will run for 10 days through to 23.59 on Monday 29 November (Cyber Monday).

There's a Christmas gifting focus to the sale with Amazon promising "great deals across the most giftable categories – including toys, fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, and more." Amazon adds that there will be thousands of new deals, including savings of up to 50% off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick 4K, Kindle, and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), off true wireless headphones and speakers from Sony, Jabra, Bose, and more, and video games and accessories from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

New deals will be dropping every day throughout the sale period. In addition, Amazon says that on select days in November, brands such as Bosch, Shark, Oral-B, KitchenAid, Sony and more will offer limited-time offers with bigger discounts on their products.

You can shop the Amazon Black Friday deals at amazon.co.uk/blackfriday, by using the Amazon mobile shopping app, at an Amazon 4-star store, or by asking “Alexa, what are my deals?” You can also shop using AmazonSmile in the Amazon App to find the same deals, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of your choice.

Below is a selection of some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals that have gone live today.

And here is a quick overview of some of the top deals that will be available during Amazon’s Black Friday Week Event: