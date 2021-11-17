Amazon Alexa smart switches are cheap, simple and let you voice control your lights

Amazon has today launched its own series of smart light switches. The brand new batch of Amazon Basics Smart Switches comprises four models, with two that support the ability to dim light and two that do not.

Amazon's new range hopes to stake its claim amongst some of the best smart light switches taking shots at the pricier Philips Hue range of smart devices, including the Hue Dimmer and Hue smart bulbs.

(Image credit: Amazon Basics)

The Amazon Basics Smart Switches are available now at Amazon.com, with the switches using a minimalistic design that keeps things nice and simple. Naturally, all of the switches work with Alexa and sport the “Certified for Humans” branding – Amazon lingo for smart home products for non-experts.

Simplicity is key: the collection consists of two single pole and two three-way light switches, as spotted by Dan Wroclawski of Consumer Reports. The prices are pretty tasty, as well. There's a single-pole switch at ($17.99) and a single-pole dimmer ($19.99), which are both for managing one lighting circuit. Aside from this, there's a three-way switch ($18.99) and a three-way dimmer ($20.99), which can control one circuit from two locations.

Amazon Basics Smart Switch (Image credit: Amazon)

Certified for Humans

Installation of the switches is also a breeze as Amazon provides “step-by-step guidance to set up your switch.” Once again, this is bundled in with their “Certified for Humans” branding, which it hopes will reassure non-experts of the ease of getting the devices up and running.

Naturally, the Basics smart switches are Alexa-powered, able to alter power and toggle brightness (on supported models) using the Alexa app.