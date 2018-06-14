World Cup 2018: how to use Amazon Alexa to get the day's fixtures, results and team gossip

As the World Cup gets ready to kick off, fans across the world are ready for weeks of football discussion and multiple matches a day, and whether you're a die-hard or fair-weather football fan, Amazon's Alexa device can help.

For fans that want the latest match updates, Alexa will be able to offer a summary of the day’s events. Just ask “Alexa, what’s the latest with the World Cup?” for more in-depth match reports as well as news on what to expect in the upcoming games. Alexa will also be on hand to provide up-to-the-minute updates as the tournament happens. Just ask:

"Alexa, when do England play next in the World Cup?"

"Alexa, who scored for Germany?"

"Alexa, when do Iceland play next in the World Cup?"

"Alexa, what’s the score of the Panama game?"

"Alexa, did Japan win in the World Cup?"

For part-time football fans who want to blag their way through office chats, watching games and post-game debates, Alexa can now translate football speak. Don’t know a false nine from Firmino? Want to know why your mates are talking about “parking the bus,” or what they mean when they say “put it in the mixer”? Now you can ask Alexa so you’re not at risk of being outed as a blagger.

For those who just want a high level debrief, Alexa will have a daily guide with handy footballing snippets . Just ask, “Alexa, how do I bluff my way through the World Cup?” and she’ll provide a daily summary of events, ready to be dropped into conversation.

Alexa is also on hand to answer a range of football trivia questions, with everything from “Alexa, why do so many footballers have tattoos?” to “Alexa, when is the last time France won the World Cup?”

Not got an Alexa device? Then grab one now – the best Amazon Echo deals are listed below.