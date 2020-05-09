This Emma mattress discount code gets you 35% off our #1 mattress

Award-winning mattress maker Emma is offering a huge 35% discount on everything at Emma Sleep right now in the UK, and 30% off in the US. The award-winning Emma Original is sitting pretty right at the top of our best mattress ranking, and with this huge price drop it's a total bargain.

Missed this offer? Browse our guide to the Memorial Day mattress sales to pick up a bargain

So how do you claim these offers? It's easy – you just need to know the right discount codes. In the UK, it's SPRING35, and in the US it's MOMSDAY. Don't wait around though, these deals might not stick around for long (if you do miss out, see our roundup of the best Emma mattress discount codes to find the best deal right now).

With your code applied, you can buy a UK double for just £421.85 (usually £649), or in the US a Twin mattress drops from $599 to just $419.30. And that’s before you even look at the huge savings on the excellent Emma pillows and mattress protector.

On the hunt for a bargain? See what's going on with Amazon Prime Day 2020.

The Emma mattress is the highest-scoring mattress we've ever reviewed. It's a medium-firm mattress with three luxurious layers of foam. It's bouncy but buoyant, so you won’t sink into it – and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner either. It's extremely comfortable, supportive, and has been designed to suit all body shapes and sleeping styles. (If you haven't already guessed, we love it.)

Emma has also brought back its first ever mattress – explore our Emma Hybrid review to see what we thought of that.

Plus, don't forget that the Emma comes with a generous trial period: 100 nights in the US or 200 in the UK right now. So if you don't love it within that time, you'll get your money back.

UK deal | 35% off everything at Emma with code SPRING35

Emma has slashed 35% off everything right now, including the Emma Original mattress, which combines different layers of pressure relieving and supportive memory foam for a dreamy night's sleep. Just add discount code SPRING35 at checkout to claim. View Deal