The tech to spend your stimulus check on

The third round of stimulus checks is expected to drop in bank accounts from March 17, so we're here to give you ideas of how to spend your $1400, or $2400 for a couple.

Okay, we know that many people will be relying on this money to pay for essentials such as rent and bills. For those that don’t, you can use your money to support local charities for those less fortunate. But a stimulus check is designed to help stimulate the economy, and what better way to do that than go spend it!

When it comes to making a big purchase, we've got plenty of buying guides to help you out. Looking for a new television? Try our guide to the best TV. Looking to get fit? Try our best treadmill guide. Need a new vacuum? Our guide to the best vacuum cleaners has you covered.

So, to aid in your efforts in stimulating the economy, we’ve devised a list of some of our top products that are worth parting with your money for. Whether you’ve received a little or a lot, we’ve got the gadgets for you.

Tech to spend your stimulus check on under $100

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of our best gaming headsets and comes in just under $100. It’s powered by Razer’s Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers and delivers superb audio reproduction, including 7.1 surround. It also comes with a detachable USB sound card, allowing you to customize features. Go on, you know you’ve earned it!

(Image credit: Ryze)

Ryze Trello drone

If you’re considering venturing into the world of drones, this is a great place to start. The Ryze Trello comes in at a snap under $100 and features in our best cheap drones list. It features a 720p camera for video and 5MP stills and can hover on the spot, making it perfect for building your flying skills.

Tech to spend your stimulus check on under $500

(Image credit: Sony)

The Playstation 5 is the biggest game console of the year and is the only thing harder to get hold of right now than the COVID vaccine. The full console is priced at $499 with a disk drive, or without for $399. For your money you’ll get seriously impressive next-gen gameplay in 4K HDR with games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, all finished in a space age new casing. Find out where has stock right now with our PS5 stock tracker.

(Image credit: Nectar)

Now, here’s a purchase that really feels like a life investment. You spend nearly one third of your life sleeping, so you really should invest in something nice to sleep on. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress currently tops our best mattress guide and can be found right now for as little as $499.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Another place you’re likely to spend a huge amount of time is in front of your computer, especially if you’re a gamer or working from home. The Secretlab Titan is top of the table in our best gaming chair guide and is all you’d hope for. Finished in the new soft weave fabric it looks and feels great, with exceptional build-quality and impressive back, arm and neck support.

Tech to spend your stimulus check on under $1000

(Image credit: Apple)

If you’re in search of a new laptop you can’t go wrong with the new Apple Macbook Air. Priced at just under $1000 it sits at the top of our best laptop guide for good reason. It features Apple’s new M1 processor that is not only super-fast but it runs cool, so no fans are needed – meaning silent operation. With 15 hours of battery life, a sharp retina 13.3-inch screen and excellent build quality it really is a no-brainer.

(Image credit: Apple)

Sticking in the Apple camp, it would be remiss not to mention the iPhone. The iPhone 12 starts from $799 and is our current pick for best smartphone. It has a fantastic HDR screen, a high quality camera system, a great new design and finally, 5G. If you want to splash out a little more, the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max really is the best of the best, with a massive 6.7-inch screen and professional-level cameras.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI Optix MPG341CQR Gaming monitor

For PC gamers, a high-quality monitor really can transform the gameplay and the MSI Optix is one of the best there is. Featuring in our best gaming monitor guide, this massive 34-inch monitor offers a super-wide 21:9 ratio with 1440p resolution. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and incredibly punchy, vibrant colors that make it worthy of its $800 price tag. It may not be cheap, but it certainly delivers.

Tech to spend your stimulus check on under $2000

(Image credit: LG)

Whether you’re planning to hook up a PS5, Xbox Series X or a PC, TVs for gaming don’t come any better than this. The LG CX is ideally suited to gaming, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and 13.2ms response time. That’s why it ranks number one in our best gaming TV guide. But with a 4K OLED display, this TV is perfect for movies and TV too. It has gorgeous color reproduction and 4K images look pin sharp.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

High quality sound can completely change your viewing experience and while many thin-panel TVs offer mediocre audio, a well-paired soundbar can soon rectify that. Out of all the models in our best soundbar guide, the B&O Beosound Stage is our top pick. This beautifully finished one-piece soundbar delivers on its name through its 11 drivers, producing a theatrical magnitude of sound. While movie theaters remain closed, this is about as close as you’ll get.

Tech to spend your stimulus check on over $5000

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon D850

Lockdowns and state restrictions have left us with more time to pick up old hobbies or start new ones. For those looking to take their photography to the next level the Nikon D850 really is the daddy of DSLRs and scores a first place in our best DSLR guide. This full-frame camera has a 45.7MP resolution and can shoot video in 4K UHD at 30fps. Not only does it feel solid and rugged in the hand – so it can handle anything you throw at it – it delivers lightning fast autofocus, spot-on exposure and rich lifelike colors.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you’re looking to splash some serious cash – say, you’ve saved up all those previous stimulus checks and have overpaid on tax this year – then this is the way to do it. The Samsung Q950TS is the company’s flagship model and shows just what an 8K QLED can really do. That’s why it’s top of our best TV guide. Coming in at just two dollars under the 10k mark, this 85in screen takes TV to the next level. If you want the best, it’s right here.