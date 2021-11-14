Watch: 10-minute mobility and core workout for stronger and more flexible abs

Have you got a little time to strengthen your core? You really should carve out at least 10 minutes a day to look after your core as it plays an important role in keeping your body in position, whether you're sitting or standing. This 10-minute core workout from the amazing Coach PJ can help you improve core strength fast.

Coach PJis a FightCamp Founding Coach who claims that although boxing wasn’t his first love, it helped him overcome some of the biggest obstacles in his life. PJ is a NASM and TRX Certified Personal Trainer and trains boxers, UFC fighters, and athletes using a holistic approach that includes mental and physical training, nutritional counselling.

In summary, PJ is an awesome guy.

Today's core workout might be only 10 minutes but it includes over 20 core exercises, as detailed below. This is a dynamic workout; you won't be holding planks until you collapse but move from one exercise to the other in a smooth fashion.

How to perform Coach PJ's 10-minute mobility and core workout

Follow along with PJ as he works his way through the exercises below. You will perform each movement for 30 seconds and rest during transitions.

You won't need any equipment apart from a towel and an exercise mat. Here are the best yoga mats that are also great for workouts.

Are you ready? Click play on the video below, and let's get going!

Watch: Coach PJ's 10-minute mobility and core workout

Coach PJ's 10-minute mobility and core workout: exercises explained

Torso twist/punch across body : Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, rotate your torso from side to side, and eventually start punching across the body as you rotate.

: Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, rotate your torso from side to side, and eventually start punching across the body as you rotate. Knee Raise & Twist: Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind your head, bring your knee up towards the outside of the elbow as your torso rotates.

Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind your head, bring your knee up towards the outside of the elbow as your torso rotates. Opposite Hand - Opposite Foot : Hinge at the hips to bend down and touch the opposite hand to the opposite foot.

: Hinge at the hips to bend down and touch the opposite hand to the opposite foot. Cat/Cow : Coming down to the floor on all fours, alternate arching and flexing your spine

: Coming down to the floor on all fours, alternate arching and flexing your spine Inchworm : From standing, hinge downwards while keeping your legs straight. Place your palms on the ground and walk the hands forward until you are in a plank position. Then do the reverse. Walk your hands back towards the legs until you are upright again.

: From standing, hinge downwards while keeping your legs straight. Place your palms on the ground and walk the hands forward until you are in a plank position. Then do the reverse. Walk your hands back towards the legs until you are upright again. Runners Lunge (Left) : From standing, take a large step forward and bend both knees lowering your body down into a kneeling position, drive your hips forward, and lower your elbow towards the inside of the same foot. Push back up off the front foot and return to a standing position.

: From standing, take a large step forward and bend both knees lowering your body down into a kneeling position, drive your hips forward, and lower your elbow towards the inside of the same foot. Push back up off the front foot and return to a standing position. Inchworm + Shoulder Tap : From standing, hinge downwards while keeping your legs straight. Place the palms on the ground and walk the hands forward until you are in a plank position. From a high plank position, tap your opposite hand to the opposite shoulder, alternating sides. Then reverse and walk your hands back towards the legs until you are upright again.

: From standing, hinge downwards while keeping your legs straight. Place the palms on the ground and walk the hands forward until you are in a plank position. From a high plank position, tap your opposite hand to the opposite shoulder, alternating sides. Then reverse and walk your hands back towards the legs until you are upright again. Runners Lunge (Right) : From standing, take a large step forward and bend both knees lowering your body down into a kneeling position. Drive your hips forward, and lower your elbow towards the inside of the same foot. Push back up off the front foot and return into a standing position.

: From standing, take a large step forward and bend both knees lowering your body down into a kneeling position. Drive your hips forward, and lower your elbow towards the inside of the same foot. Push back up off the front foot and return into a standing position. Inchworm + Foot Tap : From standing, hinge downwards while keeping legs straight. Place the palms on the ground and walk the hands forward until you are in a plank position. From a high plank position, hike your hips up and tap your opposite hand to the opposite foot, alternating sides. Then reverse and walk your hands back towards the legs until you are upright again.

: From standing, hinge downwards while keeping legs straight. Place the palms on the ground and walk the hands forward until you are in a plank position. From a high plank position, hike your hips up and tap your opposite hand to the opposite foot, alternating sides. Then reverse and walk your hands back towards the legs until you are upright again. Rainbows : Stand with your feet a little beyond shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms overhead while imagining holding the ball. Flare your toes outward a little. Quickly rotate your torso to the right and slam the body toward the ground outside your right foot without letting go of the ball. To do this correctly, you'll want to squat down and use your hips and legs as much as possible. Stand back up and take the ball back overhead — but without pausing at the top. Keep going and slam the medicine ball outside your left foot. To do this, you'll rotate your torso to the left and squat down again.

: Stand with your feet a little beyond shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms overhead while imagining holding the ball. Flare your toes outward a little. Quickly rotate your torso to the right and slam the body toward the ground outside your right foot without letting go of the ball. To do this correctly, you'll want to squat down and use your hips and legs as much as possible. Stand back up and take the ball back overhead — but without pausing at the top. Keep going and slam the medicine ball outside your left foot. To do this, you'll rotate your torso to the left and squat down again. Boxer’s Twist : Sit with bent knees and your feet pressing firmly into the floor, holding a glove in each hand next to your chest. Sit back slightly, keeping your spine straight. Exhale as you twist to the left, punching your right arm over to the left side. Inhale back to centre, and then do the opposite side.

: Sit with bent knees and your feet pressing firmly into the floor, holding a glove in each hand next to your chest. Sit back slightly, keeping your spine straight. Exhale as you twist to the left, punching your right arm over to the left side. Inhale back to centre, and then do the opposite side. Rolling V : Start by lying on your back with your arms along your sides and your palms facing down. Lift your legs, bend at the knees, roll your legs over your head until your hips are off the mat. Roll back into a single leg hurdle stretch. Roll back onto your spine and return to the starting position. Repeat towards the opposite leg.

: Start by lying on your back with your arms along your sides and your palms facing down. Lift your legs, bend at the knees, roll your legs over your head until your hips are off the mat. Roll back into a single leg hurdle stretch. Roll back onto your spine and return to the starting position. Repeat towards the opposite leg. Sit Up and Punch Across : Laying on your back, with knees bent and hands behind your head or across your chest. Tuck your chin into your chest to lengthen the back of your neck. Exhale as you lift your upper body up toward your thighs. Punch across the body. Inhale as you slowly lower yourself back down to the floor.

: Laying on your back, with knees bent and hands behind your head or across your chest. Tuck your chin into your chest to lengthen the back of your neck. Exhale as you lift your upper body up toward your thighs. Punch across the body. Inhale as you slowly lower yourself back down to the floor. Thread the Needle : Start in a tabletop position with your shoulders stacked directly over your wrists and hips over your knees. Reach your right arm underneath your left and across your body with your palm facing up. Bend your left elbow as you gently lean into your right side; you should feel a stretch in the back of your right shoulder. Hold this pose for 8–10 breaths and then repeat on the left arm.

: Start in a tabletop position with your shoulders stacked directly over your wrists and hips over your knees. Reach your right arm underneath your left and across your body with your palm facing up. Bend your left elbow as you gently lean into your right side; you should feel a stretch in the back of your right shoulder. Hold this pose for 8–10 breaths and then repeat on the left arm. Single-Leg V Up : Start lying on your back with your arms reaching toward the ceiling. Exhale and roll up while lifting your left leg up. Pause at the top and reach for your toes before rolling slowly back down to the mat. Then perform on the other side. This completes two reps.

: Start lying on your back with your arms reaching toward the ceiling. Exhale and roll up while lifting your left leg up. Pause at the top and reach for your toes before rolling slowly back down to the mat. Then perform on the other side. This completes two reps. High Plank to Perfect Stretch : From a high plank, step forward with your left leg, and lower your body into a lunge. As you go down, place your right hand on the floor so it’s even with your left foot. Your right knee should remain above the floor—not touching. Move your left elbow inside your left foot, and rest it on the floor. Square your hips so you feel a stretch on both sides and try to keep your back as flat as possible. Move your left hand outside your left foot, and twist to reach for the sky. Try to pull the toes on your left foot up to your shin.

: From a high plank, step forward with your left leg, and lower your body into a lunge. As you go down, place your right hand on the floor so it’s even with your left foot. Your right knee should remain above the floor—not touching. Move your left elbow inside your left foot, and rest it on the floor. Square your hips so you feel a stretch on both sides and try to keep your back as flat as possible. Move your left hand outside your left foot, and twist to reach for the sky. Try to pull the toes on your left foot up to your shin. Squat- to- Knee Raise & Twist : Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower hips parallel with chest postured up as you settle into hips being parallel to the floor. Rise to your initial position and bring your knee up towards the outside of the elbow as your torso rotates.

: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower hips parallel with chest postured up as you settle into hips being parallel to the floor. Rise to your initial position and bring your knee up towards the outside of the elbow as your torso rotates. High Plank Around the World: Start face down on the floor resting on your hands and knees. Rise up to a high plank position. One limb at a time, lift your hand off the ground extending it to be parallel with the floor, then use the opposite hand, followed by each foot and then repeat.

Start face down on the floor resting on your hands and knees. Rise up to a high plank position. One limb at a time, lift your hand off the ground extending it to be parallel with the floor, then use the opposite hand, followed by each foot and then repeat. Elbow Plank : Start face down on the floor resting on your forearms and knees. Push off the floor, raising up off your knees onto your toes and resting mainly on your elbows. Contract your abdominals to keep yourself up and prevent your booty from sticking up.

: Start face down on the floor resting on your forearms and knees. Push off the floor, raising up off your knees onto your toes and resting mainly on your elbows. Contract your abdominals to keep yourself up and prevent your booty from sticking up. Downward Dog : Coming onto the floor on all fours, spread the palms wide and stack the shoulders over wrists. Knees are hip-distance apart, curl the toes under. Walk the palms just out in front of the shoulders. Be sure the palms are spread flat with no air under palms. Raise the body up and back. Ground down into the palms, raise the knees off the mat while shifting the stomach toward the thighs. Lift the hips up high, as the legs straighten. Keep toes pointing forward. Begin by maintaining a slight bend in the knees and over time as the body becomes more flexible slowly straightening the legs, reaching heels toward the mat. Do not lock the legs; keep a micro bend to prevent injury.

: Coming onto the floor on all fours, spread the palms wide and stack the shoulders over wrists. Knees are hip-distance apart, curl the toes under. Walk the palms just out in front of the shoulders. Be sure the palms are spread flat with no air under palms. Raise the body up and back. Ground down into the palms, raise the knees off the mat while shifting the stomach toward the thighs. Lift the hips up high, as the legs straighten. Keep toes pointing forward. Begin by maintaining a slight bend in the knees and over time as the body becomes more flexible slowly straightening the legs, reaching heels toward the mat. Do not lock the legs; keep a micro bend to prevent injury. Child's Pose: Come to your hands and knees on the mat. Spread your knees as wide as your mat, keeping the tops of your feet on the floor with the big toes touching. Bring your belly to rest between your thighs and root your forehead to the floor. Relax your shoulders. If it is not comfortable to place the forehead on the floor, rest it on two stacked fists.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

