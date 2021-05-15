Full body conditioning workout by an undefeated professional MMA fighter

Okay, people, it's really time to start working on that summer beach body you promised yourself you'll have this year. You missed out on sculpting a six pack last year and the year before, but 2021 will be the year when it happens! To help you get in better shape, we teamed up with the amazing people at FightCamp to bring you this full body workout by the wonderful Shanie.

Shanie "Smash" Rusth is an undefeated professional mixed martial artist, FightCamp Founding Coach, and mother of two kids. Shanie began training MMA in 2011 to get in shape, learn a new skill, channel aggression, and feel empowered after becoming a young single mom. She’s known for her fierce head kick!

Today, Shanie will take you through an MMA-style conditioning full body workout round. You can decide how many times to repeat the round to build the workout your desire. Complete the 5-minute round 3 times for an 'MMA Fight' or complete it 5 times for a 'Title Fight'.

Feel free to dial up the intensity by moving quickly during the rounds or you can modify it by doing the exercises slowly. Either way... you will get a full-body conditioning workout that will leave you combat ready.

How to perform this MMA-style full body conditioning workout

Do any 3-5 minute warm-up of your choice. (Shanie likes to jump rope to warm up)

One minute - Jab - Cross - Hook - Hook + Roll-Roll

One minute - Squat + Front Kick

One minute - Combat Burpee (Jab-Cross Jab-Cross + Sprawl)

One minute - Skip Knees

One minute - Burpee + Mountain Climbers

REST - One minute

Repeat the round three times for an MMA Fight or five times for a Title Fight

Are you ready? Click play on the video below and let's get going!

The workout

Exercises explained

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie Smash)

Jab - Cross - Hook - Hook + Roll-Roll

Standing in a boxer’s stance, throw a jab with the lead hand, a cross with the rear hand, a hook with the lead hand, and a hook with the rear hand. Bend your knees and transfer your weight back as you duck under or “roll” towards the rear foot.

Repeat as you “roll” towards the front foot.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie Smash)

Squat + Front Kick

Standing with your feet slightly wider than your hips and hands at the center of your chest, bend your knees as you lower down into a squat position as if you are sitting back in a chair. As you straighten your legs, kick one leg in front of you and place the foot back onto the ground.

Repeat on the opposite leg.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie Smash)

Combat Burpee (Jab-Cross Jab-Cross + Sprawl)

Standing in a boxer’s stance, throw jab-cross-jab-cross. Take your body onto the floor in a full plank position, lower the chest all the way down to the floor and explode back up into the boxer’s stance.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie Smash)

Skip Knees

Standing up with your feet hip-width apart and your hands clenched in front of your chest, skip one knee up towards your chest as the other leg skips back. Repeat on the opposite side.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Shanie Smash)

Burpee + Mountain Climbers

Staring in a high plank position on the floor, drive the knees towards the chest one at a time for four repetitions. Explode up to a standing position and do one jumping jack. Lower back down to the high plank position and repeat the mountain climbers.