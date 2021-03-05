This 10-minute medicine ball full body workout lets you burn fat fast in a small space

Ready to get sweaty? This 10-minute medicine ball full body workout will surely get your heart rate up and help melt fat off your torso. All you need is a medicine ball, a thick yoga mat and some space to throw the ball around. We recommend doing this home workout outdoors as it requires you to slam the medicine ball onto the floor repeatedly, something your downstairs neighbours probably won't appreciate.

That aside, there really isn't any reason why you shouldn't try this full body workout, especially if you liked previous FightCamp workouts, like this 12-minute boxing full body workout or this other jump rope full body workout that only takes 10 minutes but burns 150 calories. Now it's time to get that TRX Slam Ball out of the cupboard and start throwing it against the floor.

This medicine ball workout will hit all of the major muscle groups in the body and also give you an effective cardio workout. If you are looking for a longer workout, repeat the full sequence as many times as you like, although we doubt that many will be able to do this workout more than once in one go. Coach PJ recommends that you do this workout 2-4 times per week.

PJ Shirdan is a FightCamp Founding Coach who claims that boxing wasn’t his first love, but it helped him overcome some of the biggest obstacles in his life. After moving to Los Angeles from Philadelphia, PJ further honed his skills as a boxer and as a NASM and TRX Certified Personal Trainer. He trains other boxers, UFC fighters, and athletes using a holistic approach which includes mental and physical training, nutritional counseling, and empowering clients with his hallmark motivational style.

10-minute Medicine Ball Full Body Workout: how to perform this workout

One Minute Warm-Up - (follow along with Coach PJ)

- (follow along with Coach PJ) Round One

30 seconds of each exercise - Repeat Twice

Med Ball Squat + Press

Med Ball SlamMed Ball Boxer’s Twist

REST

Round Two

30 seconds of each exercise - Repeat Twice

Med Ball Jump Lunge

Med Ball Mountain Climber + Push Up

Med Ball Slam + Sprawl

REST

Round Three

30 seconds of each exercise - Repeat Twice

Med Ball Slam + Burpees

Med Ball MT Climber Sprint

REST

One Minute Cooldown - (follow along with Coach PJ)

10-minute Medicine Ball Full Body Workout by PJ Shirdan

10-minute Medicine Ball Full Body Workout: exercises

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

Squat + Press

Standing with your feet hip-distance apart and holding the medicine ball at your chest, lower your body into a squat position. As you rise up to standing, press the ball over your head. Keep your core engaged and your weight in your heels. Inhale as you lower into the squat. Exhale as you press the ball overhead.

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

Medicine Ball Slam

Standing with your feet hip-distance apart and the medicine ball at your chest, extend your arms overhead. When your arms are straight, “slam” the ball onto the ground with slightly bent knees. The ball will bounce up and you will catch it with your hands. Exhale as you slam the ball to the ground.

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

Boxer’s Twist

Sitting on your mat or floor with your knees bent and the medicine ball held at your chest, lift your feet 6-8 inches off of the floor. Exhale as you twist your upper body from one side to the next. Look over your shoulder as you twist for maximum oblique activation.

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

Jump Lunge

Standing with your feet together and the medicine ball at your chest, reach one foot behind you as you lower down to a lunge position. From the low position, you will jump as you switch legs keeping the medicine ball close to the chest. To modify this move, eliminate the jump between lunges. To intensify this move, jump lunge at a quicker pace.

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

MT Climber + Push Up

Place the ball onto the floor in front of you. Come down into a plank position with your hands on the ball and your legs straight behind you. Drive your knees, one at a time, towards the ball four times. After the fourth time, your legs are straight behind you as you lower your upper body into a push up. Keep your elbows close to the body as you perform the push up. Make sure to keep your head in line with your spine. To modify this move, do it without the ball.

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

Medicine Ball Slam + Sprawl

Standing with your feet hip-distance apart and the medicine ball at your chest, extend your arms overhead. When your arms are straight, “slam” the ball onto the ground with slightly bent knees. The ball will bounce up and you will catch it with your hands. Once you catch the ball, bend over and place the ball on the floor as your kick your legs out to a plank position behind you. Jump your legs forward towards the ball and hold onto the ball as you lift back up to a standing position to repeat the move. To modify this move, you can do it without the ball.

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

Medicine Ball Slam Burpees

Standing with your feet hip-distance apart and the medicine ball at your chest, extend your arms overhead. When your arms are straight, “slam” the ball onto the ground with slightly bent knees. The ball will bounce up and you will catch it with your hands. Once you catch the ball, bend over and place the ball on the floor as your kick your legs out to a plank position behind you. Lower down into a push up and then jump your feet forward, explode up as you drive the ball over your head.

(Image credit: FightCamp / PJ Shirdan)

MT Climber Sprint

Place the ball onto the floor in front of you. Come down into a plank position with your hands on the ball and your legs straight behind you. Alternating legs, drive your knees towards the ball. To make this move more difficult, speed up the pace of the knees driving towards the ball. You can also do this move without the ball.