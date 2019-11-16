T3 Style Edit: Breitling Avenger Limited Edition and stylish accessories for cold weather

If you're looking to survive winter with maximum efficiency and flair, then T3's November style roundup is for you. We've selected four new watches and five winter-warming accessories that will definitely help you power through the end of 2019 and, in some cases, even become staples of your daily set-up throughout the year.

(Image credit: Breitling)

Breitling Avenger Swiss Air Force Team Limited Edition

Bold, extremely robust and shock-resistant, this Breitling Avenger is a tribute to the Swiss Air Force Team, celebrating the 55th anniversary of Breitling’s home country Air Force Team.

£5,000 | breitling.com

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer

Powered by the H-50 handwinding movement with 80 hours of power reserve, the Khaki Pilot Pioneer is a reinterpretation of a vintage military watch produced for the British Royal Air Force in 1973.

£720 | hamiltonwatch.com

(Image credit: Montblanc)

Montblanc Heritage Small Second Limited Edition 38

This special timepiece pays tribute to Minerva’s history, using 38 movements which were discovered in the brand's archives. They’re combined with a 39mm stainless steel case, distinctive salmon dial, and a Minerva secret signature.

TBD | montblanc.com

(Image credit: Nomos Glashutte)

Nomos Glashütte Metro rose gold 33

This is the smallest Metro model to date. The warm rose gold case is finished with grey hour markers, subtle violet minute markers, and velour strap. Inside is a hand-wound Alpha calibre from Nomos.

£5,600 | nomos-glashuette.com

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

AMI Logo-Appliquéd Ribbed Mélange Wool Beanie

A wool beanie is a must for winter, and you can’t go wrong with this rib-knitted example from AMI. It features a thick folded edge to trap heat inside, and an 'Ami de Coeur' logo to make this beanie instantly recognizable.

£85 | Mr Porter

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Paul Smith Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Sunglasses aren’t just for summer, so why not block out the winter sun with these stylish shades from Paul Smith. They’re made in Italy from transparent acetate that's tinted pink, and feature round frames that will soften angular facial features.

£235 | Mr Porter

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Sunspel Ribbed Wool Scarf

Sunspel, perhaps better known for its summer essentials, also makes a range of stylish winter basics. Take this classic black scarf, for example, it has been knitted in Scotland using wool sourced from one of the world's oldest spinners, and is washed in spring water to ensure extra softness.

£115 | Mr Porter

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Mr P Wool-Blend Sweater

This Aran-inspired sweater from Mr Porter’s own-brand is a piece of essential knitwear. It's crafted from a wool-blend in a complex combination of linear and knotted stitches, with ribbing at the edges for structure and definition.

£280 | Mr Porter

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Polo Ralph Lauren Touchscreen Merino Wool And Suede Gloves

Touchscreen-compatible gloves are something of a necessity nowadays and they don’t come more stylish than this pair of Polo Ralph Laurens. Knitted from plush merino wool with a technical yarn capping the thumbs, and suede panels to enhance your grip.

£50 | Mr Porter

Liked this?