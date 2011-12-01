Online Shopping: The new high street

Previous Next 5/5

Ocado sells groceries from Waitrose and other brands. Its enormous food delivery operation runs out of just one warehouse in

Hatfield, gateway to “the North”. The system is made up of specially stationed pickers along a run of conveyor belts ten miles long. It’s growing, too: the fulfilment centre eats into the available space more every month. The baskets are automatically flung round to the correct places in the fulfilment centre for each customer’s order, at which point the humans step in. This way, the centre can pick about 16 items per second, or one million per day. Orders are then delivered using a fleet of custom-built, refrigerated Mercedes-Benz

delivery vans with GPS tracking. In February 2011, Ocado picked its one billionth item.