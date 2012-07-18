By T3 Online
London 2012 Olympic Sports: Tech to step up your game
The latest sports tech to look out for at the London Olympics
The latest sports tech to look out for at the London Olympics
These super fly shades meet the highest standards for high velocity and high mass impact. Crafted from a lightweight, stress-resistant material the Racing Jackets make use of Oakley's Switchlock Technology that enables fast and easy lens changing so you're prepared for any environment. The added head strap means that if you're taken by G-Force, you won't lose your shades. Sold with two sets of lenses you'll be ready for the race from the word go.
Price: £180 | Link: Oakley.com
Ensure that you have the best season ever by monitoring your performance with the PowerTap G3C hub. The precise and accurate PowerTap measures your performance stats to within +/-1.5%. The newest PowerTap is lighter, weighing in at a mere 325 grams, wider, to improve overall wheel stiffness, and is now ATM+ compatible meaning you can stick to your favourite computer.
Price: £975 | Link: Cycleops.com
Available in a host of colour variations, these road cycling shoes features a host of cycle shoe technology designed to help you win. From the Soft Instep 2 distributing foot arch pressure, to the Vent Carbon sole ventilating your feet all guarantee comfort and power transfer. The Ergo 3 shoes also feature a 10 mm horizontal and vertical cleat alignment scale molded into the sole as well as the Look Memory Eyelet, all compatible with the leading pedal brands.
Price: £310 | Link: Sidisport.com
A treat for race fans who will appreciate the S-Works Prevail Team replica models, this helmet gives fantastic all-round performance. Ultra-light, this helmet is made with a patented Kevlar-reinforced Inner Matrix, with a mega Mouthport and a 4th Dimension Cooling system to optimise cooling and sweat evaporation. Various adjustment gizmos will ensure a perfect fit and the lightweight webbing endures everything you can give it.
Price: £160 | Link: Specializedconceptstore.co.uk
It looks like something out of your worst nightmares, but face-guards like this are becoming more and more important in hockey, especially at the top level. It's only worn for penalty corners to protect the defending team from drag flicks, and it isn't guaranteed to protect you from a hockey ball travelling at 100kph, but thanks to layers of low-to-high density polyethylene it will reduce cuts, abrasions and bruising. It's only 150 grams, so you won't feel burdened when you charge out to block a shot, and the design is such that you still have full peripheral visibility.
Price: £60 | Link: Obo.com
The Zira is Simian Hockey's flagship stick, designed with input from the hockey community from high-level international players to keen amateurs. Composed of 90% carbon and 10% fibre glass, both the Zira and its limited edition cousin have a balance point of 56.6cm – a tad higher than usual. In combination with the gradual 24.8mm arch bow, this means that the Zira feels very evenly balanced and less top-heavy than many other sticks. Oh, and it's real pretty too…
Price: £200 | Link: Simianhockey.com
Designed for Gryphon by Australian olympic, commonwealth and world gold-medallist Rob Hammond, the G-Mitt Pro is for those players who prefer a more compact glove. The G-Mitt Pro provides excellent impact protection via a thermo-moulded plastic shell, whilst the open palm allows you the precise stick control that you lose with bulkier gloves. Used by hundreds of professionals around the world, including half of the Australian Hockey team and Great Britain women's captain Kate Walsh, the G-Mitt Pro is an essential purchase for any hockey player.
Price: £27 | Link: gryphonhockey.com
Designed with the world's top hockey players - including Germany superstar Christopher Zeller - the Adipower Core Energy hockey shoe offers incredible grip, speed and protection when you're on the turf. AdiPrene technologies help with shock absorption, so you can train and play for longer whilst avoiding the usual heel, ankle and knee injuries. They also feature a Traxion outsole that provides maximum grip in all directions, so it's no wonder that these are the shoe of choice for the majority of international hockey players.
Price: £125 | Link: Adidas.co.uk
Mexico has a proud boxing tradition, in part thanks to manufacturer Cleto Reyes. Their gear and particularly their gloves are widely regarded as some of the best money can buy for both amateurs and professionals. These are 10 ounces – the official Olympic weight, and have the official white markings required by AIBA standards. Made of real cowhide leather with elasticated cuffs, the water repellent lining keeps sweaty hands from ruining your punching power.
Price: £120 | Link: Cletoreyes.com.mx
ArmourBite mouth guards are clinically proven to increase strength and endurance. Specifically, the technology increases your air-flow, enlarging your airways and thereby reducing lactic acid build-up by lessening the body's need respire anaerobically. Not only that, but clenching on the bottom mouthpiece keeps your temporomandibular joint open, stopping the release of energy-sapping 'fight or flight' hormones such as cortisol, and keeping you focused on the game.
Price: £90 | Link: Underarmour.co.uk
This new lighter version of the original headguard from Everlast allows quicker head movement and less stress on the neck, whilst still retaining the shock absorbing closed cell foam technology. The front padding is narrower to allow maximum vision and new air release ear channels relieve excess air pressure to protect your ears. Made of water-resistant leather, this headguard is designed for durability and longevity during training.
Price: £44.99 | Link: Everlast.co.uk
These boxing boots were specially designed for the London 2012 Olympic games. With a study support spine, these boots give more power, whilst the 3D moulded foam structure supports your whole foot. The innovative ridge-moulded upper shoe aids the shoes aesthetics, with the mesh layer letting your feet breathe as you train.
Price: £160 | Link: Adidas.co.uk
Official suppliers to the instructors at the Royal Yachting Association, Spinlock's Deckvests are the world's leading lifejacket harnesses. With an innovative design, the Deckvest uses a unique double-buckle adjuster system and back length adjuster so you can ensure a comfortably secure fit every time you wear it. With the auto inflating life jacket comes a water activated high intensity flashing light, UML Pro-Sensor activation head with visible indicator, and soft loop safety line attachment. Available in three sizes in Gun Metal Grey or Tropic White, the Deckvest is guaranteed for five years.
Price: £220 | Link: Spinlock.co.uk
The high-resolution GCT 30 VGA is Garmin's greatest offering in marine video cameras. Offering excellent visual capabilities especially at night in total darkness, this thermal imaging camera boasts the highest quality of VGA thermal image available. With a range of features including object detection and tracking, up to 32x continuous zoom and Garmin chartplotters, the GCT 30 is a necessary addition to any sailor's gear.
Price: £11,300 | Link: Garmin.com
These highly flexible gloves will let you perform at your best, while still protecting your hands. Beautifully designed with a double layer of Amara synthetic leather on the palm and fingers and Kevlar thread throughout, the Stealth Pro gloves are super durable. Available in short and long finger versions, the latter has thumb and index finger cut short for extra dexterity.
Price: £22 | Link: Henrilloyd.com
Get ready to race with Musto's comfortable yet practical salopettes. Made with a 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro Shell laminate, they are fully adjustable to ensure a snug and waterproof fit. The side attachment point for a multitool and a waterproof thigh pocket will mean that you're prepared for all eventualities. The high wear resistant knee and seat patches also means they're made to endure, just like the sailor wearing them.
Price: £325 | Link: musto.com
Developed with American sprinter Tyson Gay and British heptathlete Jessica Ennis, the Adizero Prime SP are the lightest ever sprint spike at just 99 grams. Featuring a 1.3mm carbon plate and an almost seamless sprintweb upper, these superlight, strong and supportive sneaks will keep you at your fastest.
Price: £130 | Link: Adidas.co.uk
The longsleeved Compression+ from New Balance has a fit that is engineered to enhance your muscle performance and recovery, whilst the panels keep you aware of any injury causing movements. Lightening Dry moisture management technology combined with Jacquard knit in key body hotspots helps you control your temperature on the move. Reflective detailing also means you'll be spotted on those after-work runs.
Price: £39.99 | Link: Newbalance.co.uk
A simple yet effective training tool, Nike's day-glo parachute attaches to your waist and creates an impressive 15lbs of drag force to build muscle groupings and make you work harder as you power towards the finishing line. Perfect your sprint using this and when it's removed you'll really fly. The adjustable belt fits all waist sizes, within reason.
Price: £40 | Link: nike.com/gb
This Norwegian sports brand just supplied all equipment for the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki, so you know that when you invest in their products you're on to a good thing. Take these Competition Starting Blocks, a simpler, narrower version of their Olympic counterparts, they still offer four adjustable positions and rubber faced pedals on an aluminium frame.
Price: €109 | Link: Nordicsport.com