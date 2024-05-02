Carl Friderik and Hackett London’s suitcase collaboration shows how to travel in style

QUICK SUMMARY British travel and fashion brands, Carl Friedrik and Hackett London have collaborated on a new travel collection. Stylish and quintessentially British, Hackett London x Carl Friedrik collection features two suitcases, a weekend bag and luggage tag, with prices starting from £325.

Travel accessories company, Carl Friedrik has teamed up with menswear brand, Hackett London on a collaborative travel goods collection. This ‘best of British’ collaboration features four suitcase and bag styles that are stylish, versatile and perfect for every trip you plan to take.

The idea behind the collaboration is a blending of Carl Friedrik’s and Hackett London’s British heritage. Designed for the modern globe-trotter, the new premium suitcase collection is definitely not style over substance, as the four different styles have been equipped with plenty of functional features to keep your belongings safe while you travel.

Within the Hackett London x Carl Friedrik collection are four new styles, including the 40-litre Carry-on suitcase, the 69-litre Check-in suitcase, the Compact Weekender and the Luggage Tag which can be added to any bag for a touch of personalisation. There’s something for everyone in the collection, and something for each holiday or trip you’re going on, with a mixture of hard and soft shelled cases and materials.

For longer holidays and destinations, the Carry-on and Check-in suitcases have plenty of storage and compartments, including interior pockets and compression straps and pads. The suitcases have hard polycarbonate shells and TSA-approved aluminium lock frames, for durability and security.

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

For ease of movement, both suitcases have silent 360-degree Hinomoto spinner wheels and a robust handle. As you’d expect when buying the best carry-on luggage , the suitcases are compliant with most European and US airline cabin size restrictions.

Carl Friedrik is arguably best known for its backpacks and ‘weekend-away’ bags. For example, the Day-to-Day Backpack can be shrunk and expanded for extra storage, and the brand recently came out with its 72-hour backpack (which very nearly shut down an airport!).

Its latest weekend bag in the Hackett London x Carl Friedrik collection is the Compact Weekender, a versatile bag that’s ideal for overnight trips, work events and gym sessions. In keeping with the luxurious style of Carl Friedrik and Hackett London, the Compact Weekender is made from nubuck leather and Italian Vachetta leather.

