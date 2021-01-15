Learn the basics of boxing with FightCamp co-founder Tommy Duquette

Doing boxing workouts at home can help you lose weight and get fit in a fun way. These workouts are more effective when you know the basics of boxing, though, so you'd better listen to what Tommy Duquette, FightCamp co-founder and former US National Boxing Team Member, has to stay about this topic.

To put your newly acquired boxing skills to good use, have a look at some of the best boxing workouts on T3, such as this 12-minute boxing full body workout or the jump rope full body workout, both created in collaboration with FightCamp. The jump rope workout can burn 150 calories in just 10 minutes, perfect for boosting metabolism and shifting some of that belly fat that accumulated over the Christmas.

What is the correct boxing stance?

Always lead with the shoulder opposite of dominant hand, so right-handed boxers should position their left shoulder toward the target and vice-versa. Your feet should be positioned shoulder width apart and positioned at a 45 degree angle towards your intended target. Keep your knees and hips bent slightly.

Make sure your elbows don't flare out and place them close to your sides as well as using your forearms to shield the chest. Keep the glove at shoulder height and position the right glove underneath the chin with the wrist turned inwards.

And this is just how you stand. Who said that boxing wasn't a nuanced sport? No one? That's right.

Best boxing workout for weight loss

What are the basic boxing punches?

There are four main punches that build the foundation of boxing – they include the following:

The Jab

A quick punch that is used by the forward moving arm. Right handed boxers use the left arm to jab and vice versa. Jabs are great to 'test the waters' and to land a couple of quick punches on unprotected areas on the opponent.

The Cross

A straight punch thrown by the rear arm. Right handed boxers use their right arm and vice versa. You can land a much heavier blow using the cross but it takes longer to set it up and leaves you more vulnerable on the side.

The Hook

A short side punch landed at a 90 degree angle. These types of punches can be thrown with either arm. The hook can get behind the enemy lines even if the defences are up. Another benefit of the hook is that it can be scaled up: a smaller rotation will land a less powerful blow but if you really place your weight behind the punch, it can be devastating.

The Uppercut

A short upward punch thrown to the body with either arm. Everyone's favourite type of punch until you are on the receiving end of it. Should it placed right, an uppercut can end a boxing match quite abruptly.

Boxing workout exercise movement explanation (Non-traditional workouts)

Not everyone wants to try their luck in a boxing ring (and get punched in the face). Some people just want to enjoy a good boxing workout, which is exactly what the good people of FightCamp can provide. Here are some techniques you should try:

Boxer Bounce

Alternate weight from your back leg to your front leg in a swift jumping motion, keeping your feet low to the ground and your hands covering your face.

Power 180’s

Step 1: Start in a square, semi-squatted position and explode off your feet, using your core to turn your body 180 degrees to the left.

Step 2: Then right when you land, immediately explode back to your starting position.

Step 3: Throw a Lead Hook and a Rear Hook, rotating your through your hips and keeping your core tight with each punch.

Step 4: Alternate by rotating to the opposite side with each successive rep

Push Up + Jab - Cross

Do a full push up and then alternate punching with your left and right arm, careful not to let your hips sway too far to one side.