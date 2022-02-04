GoPro to shake things up this year with two new types of camera

GoPro has revealed it will move into more specialised cameras, with plans to add two new models to its lineup this year. The HERO line, which has been GoPro's primary focus for a few years, are do-it-all action cams for any outdoors fan (albeit, extremely feature-rich and capable do-it-all cams). The new strategy is to move towards more specialised models, designed to "appeal to entirely different groups of users", including professionals.

The news comes via The Verge, report on comments made by GoPro's CEO Nick Woodman at the company's recent earnings presentation. The plan to diversify seems like a good move for GoPro, which has long dominated the market (and our best action camera ranking) with its HERO cameras. Despite impressing with each new HERO that comes out, GoPro has set the bar so high that continuing to come up with headline-grabbing updates each year must be a struggle.

It's not a case of total reinvention, however, as Nick also spoke about making use of existing tech in new releases, even referring to new models as "derivatives". There's significant expertise to draw on there, and recent innovations such as the all-new GP2 chipset found in the latest flagship HERO 10 Black are a source of much pride for the company.

Nick also mentioned "new cloud capabilities and an all-new subscription-based desktop application", which doesn't come as a huge surprise. GoPro has been pushing its subscription model increasingly heavily in recent years, with big discounts offered to those who sign up at the same time as purchasing their new camera (check out our 'Is a GoPro subscription worth it?' article for more info on that).

The current range includes three HEROs alongside the 360-degree MAX. After the HERO 7, GoPro revised its approach of releasing three versions of each new GoPro – Black, Silver, and White. Instead, it continues to offer the two previous flagships in the lineup, which has the benefit of covering those with slightly lower budgets. So alongside the latest HERO 10, you can still purchase the GoPro HERO 9 Black and HERO 8 Black via GoPro direct.